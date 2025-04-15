Baku hosts Second meeting of Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of TURKPA Member Parliaments

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

The second meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments was held in Baku.

The gathering featured discussions under the theme “Strengthening Security and Defense Cooperation among the Turkic States: Role of Parliaments.”

The event was attended by representatives of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, along with TURKPA Secretary General and other dignitaries.

In his opening remarks, Arzu Naghiyev, Chairman of the Defence, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee of the Milli Majlis, quoted President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan as saying “We have no other family. Our family is the Turkic world”, highlighting the importance of uniting of Turkic states in politics, economy, and security areas. Arzu Naghiyev described the union of Turkic states as one of the principal power structures in ensuring development, peace, and security in the globe. Naghiyev commended the regular meetings held between parliamentary committees of TURKPA member countries. Expressing his confidence that multilateral interaction with Turkic states at the parliamentary level in the domains of defense industry, defense and security will continue successfully in the future, the Committee Chairman said that today's meeting would be productive and that the fruitful discussions would contribute to deepening of joint collaboration.

In his address, Hulusi Akar, Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye spoke of the national security issues, as well as interaction among the Turkic world, saying: “The world is facing an increasingly complex security environment. Not only military threats, but also climate change, economic fluctuations and pandemics have become an integral part of national security issues. Today, building reliable mechanisms for cooperation among the Turkic world is of great significance.”

Hulusi Akar underlined that it is essential to maintain collaboration among the Turkic states amid changing realities of international power relations and increasing security concerns in the modern era.

Azerbaijan’s historic victory in Karabakh is not only of regional, but also global importance, Hulusi Akar said, adding: "The Victory in Karabakh has become a symbol of solidarity not only of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, but also of the entire Turkic world. This Victory has demonstrated to the world community how effective a strong army and national unity can be if combined with strategic cooperation."

"The defense and security cooperation among Turkic states holds strategic significance. In the face of prevailing global insecurity, strengthening mutual solidarity and integration among Turkic nations is especially important," said Mehmet Süreyya Er, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

He noted that both the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and its parliamentary body, TURKPA, serve as vital platforms for coordination in this field. Interparliamentary cooperation, he added, plays a key role in reinforcing regional and national security efforts.

The Secretary General emphasized the value of such meetings, highlighting that regular gatherings of defense and security committee representatives across Turkic states would contribute meaningfully to developing a common security strategy and ensuring long-term stability in the region.

“The steps taken in regional security and legal cooperation are of strategic importance. Developing legislation aligned with the demands of the modern era and enhancing the capacity for mutual and operational interaction among law enforcement agencies are among the key responsibilities of our committees,” said Eldar Sulaimanov, Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Sulaimanov emphasized that TURKPA serves as a landmark international platform for strengthening legal and political dialogue among Turkic nations. He underscored that, beyond parliamentary diplomacy, the cooperation framework should focus on engaging the younger generation, particularly in addressing information security and digital safety challenges.

Reaffirming Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to regional collaboration, Sulaimanov stated: “The dialogue we propose is not merely formal but constitutes the foundation of deep and strategic solidarity among Turkic states. Kyrgyzstan is fully prepared to advance shared goals through this platform based on common values.”

“The challenges of the new era, such as cybersecurity, energy security, and natural disasters, compel the entire Turkic world to unite around shared goals. Overcoming these challenges is only possible through strategic thinking and a common vision. In this regard, TURKPA serves as a unique platform aligning our common goals and objectives,” said Yasemin Öztürk, Chairperson of the Committee on Legal, Political Affairs and Foreign Relations of the Parliament of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Highlighting her country’s strong ties with the Turkic world, rooted in shared history, culture, and values, Yasemin Öztürk emphasized that Northern Cyprus is an integral part of the Turkic world’s political, economic, and cultural unity. She also underscored the strategic importance of fostering robust dialogue among Turkic states and establishing a shared infrastructure in the defense industry. Yasemin Öztürk expressed confidence that strengthening cultural ties between Northern Cyprus and the Turkic world would further enhance mutual engagement and contribute to building a shared and prosperous future.

Other key speakers shared their views on strengthening security and defense cooperation among Turkic states and the role of parliaments in this area.