Baku hosts Steering Committee’s informal meeting on Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Informal meeting of the Steering Committee on Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor was held on the sidelines of the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, the Ministry of Energy told AZERTAC.

At the meeting Azerbaijan was represented by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Georgia by Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Vakhtang Tsintsadze, Romania by Minister of Energy Sebastian – Ioan Burduja, Hungary by State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Boglarka Illes, Bulgaria by Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov. EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen, Joint Venture (GECO Power Company), transmission system operators and CESI attended the meeting.

After the meeting in Hungary last month, the meeting focused on the progress on Bulgaria's integration into the project, the fiber-optic component of the corridor, and the preparation of the necessary application for the project's inclusion in the EU's Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP). The participants discussed the possibilities of using European Union (EU) financial instruments. Creating Roadmap which reflects the phased development of the project for GECO Power Company was mentioned as one of the positive steps. The importance of completing the feasibility study by the middle of this year was noted.

The Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary has been signed in Bucharest on 17 December 2022, and within this agreement, 10 Steering Committee/Ministerial Meetings were held over the past period.