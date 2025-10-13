Baku hosts trilateral Azerbaijan–Russia–Iran meeting on transport, energy and customs cooperation

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Baku hosted a trilateral meeting among Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran on October 13, focusing on cooperation in the areas of transport, energy, and customs.

The meeting was attended by Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation; Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran and Co-Chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation; and a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

Addressing the event, Shahin Mustafayev emphasized that Azerbaijan seeks to further strengthen cooperation with its close neighbors, Russia and Iran, based on the principle of non-interference in internal affairs. He noted that Azerbaijan aims to expand this collaboration both trilaterally and bilaterally.

“The 3+3 cooperation format, proposed by President Ilham Aliyev, creates broader opportunities for economic integration among regional countries. The North–South International Transport Corridor not only contributes to the economic integration of the region but also supports its overall development. Cargo transportation along the corridor has increased by 8.3 percent so far this year. Azerbaijan has implemented major infrastructure projects to improve the corridor’s efficiency, including the construction of highway and railway bridges across the Astarachay River. The Southern Cargo Terminal in Iran’s Astara city, built by Azerbaijan, is nearing completion. Additionally, the Horadiz–Aghband railway and highway are planned to be completed by next year,” Mustafayev said.

He underlined that the International North–South Transport Corridor will serve as a vital link between East and West, connecting the Persian Gulf countries with the Black Sea.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, noting that since 2022, the volume of freight traffic along the route has increased by nearly 90 percent, while transit times have been significantly reduced.

Following the addresses by the Iranian and Russian officials, a Communiqué outlining the outcomes of the meeting was adopted.

The discussions centered on the continued construction of the Rasht–Astara section of the Qazvin–Rasht–Astara (Iran)–Astara (Azerbaijan) railway, a key part of the North–South International Transport Corridor, as well as the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in transport, transit, energy, and customs sectors.