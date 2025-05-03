Baku hosts “Unity in Language, Thought and Action - Future of the Turkic World” panel discussion

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku hosted Saturday a panel discussion themed “Unity in Language, Thought and Action- Future of the Turkic World”.

Organized by the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, the event marked May 3 – the Day of Turkism.

The event explored the shared values of the Turkic World and the avenues for future development, bringing together officials, intellectuals and public figures.

The panel featured the screening of a video highlighting the shared values of the Turkic World.

In his remarks, Alptekin Cihangir İşbilir, Media advisor at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, highlighted holding two roundtable discussions prior to the panel, involving public representatives from Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs, noted that the Turkic World is unified not only by the shared history, but also by the shared spiritual values.

Birol Akgün, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, emphasized that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is not only a regional platform, but also a manifestation of solidarity, a platform promoting collaboration and unity on international arena.

Fahrettin Altun, Director of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, underlined that the OTS had turned into one of the strongest cooperation structures in the region by bringing the Turkic World together across political, economic, cultural, and social domains.

The panel also discussed the ways of further enhancing collaboration between the Turkic states.

The event followed up with the artistic program.