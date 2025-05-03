The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Baku hosts “Unity in Language, Thought and Action - Future of the Turkic World” panel discussion

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku hosted Saturday a panel discussion themed “Unity in Language, Thought and Action- Future of the Turkic World”.

Organized by the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, the event marked May 3 – the Day of Turkism.

The event explored the shared values of the Turkic World and the avenues for future development, bringing together officials, intellectuals and public figures.

The panel featured the screening of a video highlighting the shared values of the Turkic World.

In his remarks, Alptekin Cihangir İşbilir, Media advisor at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, highlighted holding two roundtable discussions prior to the panel, involving public representatives from Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs, noted that the Turkic World is unified not only by the shared history, but also by the shared spiritual values.

Birol Akgün, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, emphasized that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is not only a regional platform, but also a manifestation of solidarity, a platform promoting collaboration and unity on international arena.

Fahrettin Altun, Director of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, underlined that the OTS had turned into one of the strongest cooperation structures in the region by bringing the Turkic World together across political, economic, cultural, and social domains.

The panel also discussed the ways of further enhancing collaboration between the Turkic states.

The event followed up with the artistic program.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 kicks off in Guba
  • 03.05.2025 [18:08]

Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 kicks off in Guba

Vladimir Putin: Our countries’ citizens pay special tribute to those, who brought us closer to victory over the Nazi invaders
  • 03.05.2025 [17:25]

Vladimir Putin: Our countries’ citizens pay special tribute to those, who brought us closer to victory over the Nazi invaders

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Nakhchivan
  • 03.05.2025 [15:53]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan, Kenya hold first round of political consultations
  • 03.05.2025 [14:08]

Azerbaijan, Kenya hold first round of political consultations

Baku hosts International Carpet Festival
  • 03.05.2025 [13:11]

Baku hosts International Carpet Festival

Azerbaijani government mission visits Nepal
  • 03.05.2025 [12:40]

Azerbaijani government mission visits Nepal

Poland’s LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency return to Baku
  • 03.05.2025 [10:48]

Poland’s LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency return to Baku

Court reveals that someone who held senior positions in Armenia was appointed as “minister” in self-proclaimed entity VIDEO
  • 02.05.2025 [22:31]

Court reveals that someone who held senior positions in Armenia was appointed as “minister” in self-proclaimed entity VIDEO

Azerbaijani President approves funding for repair and reconstruction of Pir Hasan Mausoleum in Mardakan
  • 02.05.2025 [17:50]

Azerbaijani President approves funding for repair and reconstruction of Pir Hasan Mausoleum in Mardakan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia VIDEO

Baku hosts “Unity in Language, Thought and Action - Future of the Turkic World” panel discussion

  • 03.05.2025 [21:47]

Western Azerbaijan Community appeals to UN, international organizations regarding ensuring Western Azerbaijanis’ right of return

  • 03.05.2025 [21:20]

Azerbaijani judokas clinch 12 medals at Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 in Guba

  • 03.05.2025 [19:53]

Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises wins bronze at 2025 RG European Cup

  • 03.05.2025 [19:34]

OIC calls for de-escalation of situation in South Asia

  • 03.05.2025 [19:15]

Türkiye's president reaffirms support for Turkish Cypriots in all areas

  • 03.05.2025 [18:49]

Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 kicks off in Guba

  • 03.05.2025 [18:08]

Azerbaijan Naval Forces hold graduation ceremony for Marines Commando Basic Course

  • 03.05.2025 [17:37]

Vladimir Putin: Our countries’ citizens pay special tribute to those, who brought us closer to victory over the Nazi invaders

  • 03.05.2025 [17:25]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts scientific-practical conference

  • 03.05.2025 [17:19]

Lebanon warns Hamas against undermining national sovereignty, security

  • 03.05.2025 [17:06]

From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

  • 03.05.2025 [16:57]

Azerbaijan, UAE explore ways to deepen economic integration

  • 03.05.2025 [16:25]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Nakhchivan

  • 03.05.2025 [15:53]

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister talks with Foreign Minister of Greece and Switzerland

  • 03.05.2025 [15:06]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • 03.05.2025 [14:09]

Azerbaijan, Kenya hold first round of political consultations

  • 03.05.2025 [14:08]

Nine Senses Fest 2025 kicks off in Baku

  • 03.05.2025 [13:58]
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile VIDEO

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile VIDEO

Türkiye eyes role as energy trade hub, Turkish energy minister

  • 03.05.2025 [13:25]

Baku hosts International Carpet Festival

  • 03.05.2025 [13:11]

Azerbaijani government mission visits Nepal

  • 03.05.2025 [12:40]

Sistine Chapel prepared to host Cardinals for conclave on May 7

  • 03.05.2025 [12:31]

Fred VanVleet and the Rockets force a deciding Game 7 by beating the Warriors 115-107 in Game 6

  • 03.05.2025 [12:15]

To His Excellency Mr. Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland

  • 03.05.2025 [11:11]

Efes beats Panathinaikos, 85-82, to force Game 5 in Athens

  • 03.05.2025 [11:02]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • 03.05.2025 [10:57]

Poland’s LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency return to Baku

  • 03.05.2025 [10:48]

Türkiye logs second-highest April exports

  • 03.05.2025 [09:47]
Court reveals that someone who held senior positions in Armenia was appointed as “minister” in self-proclaimed entity VIDEO

Court reveals that someone who held senior positions in Armenia was appointed as “minister” in self-proclaimed entity VIDEO

International “President Cup 2025” regatta concludes in Mingachevir

  • 02.05.2025 [21:58]

International Carpet Forum in Baku gathers experts from 11 countries

  • 02.05.2025 [21:19]

Document confirming involvement of Davit Ishkhanyan and his brother in killing of Azerbaijani civilians in Garadaghli examined at Baku Military Court

  • 02.05.2025 [20:36]

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister talks with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas

  • 02.05.2025 [20:08]

Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

  • 02.05.2025 [19:41]

Azerbaijani and Georgian Institutes of Geography ink memorandum of cooperation

  • 02.05.2025 [19:22]

Turkic states’ meeting in TRNC to achieve new momentum: Official

  • 02.05.2025 [19:05]

Baku hosts 4th Agribusiness Development Forum

  • 02.05.2025 [18:39]

Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts in Türkiye

  • 02.05.2025 [18:18]

Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises win gold at 2025 RG European Cup

  • 02.05.2025 [18:07]

Azerbaijani President approves funding for repair and reconstruction of Pir Hasan Mausoleum in Mardakan

  • 02.05.2025 [17:50]

Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at Dushanbe Grand Slam 2025

  • 02.05.2025 [17:45]

Ahmad Ismayilov: Local media promptly reveal the true intentions of the parties conducting smear campaigns against Azerbaijan

  • 02.05.2025 [17:32]

US cedes little ground on key tariffs in talks with Japan, Nikkei says

  • 02.05.2025 [17:18]

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister holds telephonic conversations with Foreign Ministers of Denmark and Panama

  • 02.05.2025 [16:53]

Azerbaijani, Turkish military seamen hold joint practical sessions

  • 02.05.2025 [16:44]

Manchester United, Spurs keep their European dreams alive with 1st-leg wins

  • 02.05.2025 [16:38]

Baku hosts International Carpet Forum

  • 02.05.2025 [16:34]

® Nar supports training sessions for students

  • 02.05.2025 [16:34]

Dier to leave Bayern after rejecting new deal

  • 02.05.2025 [16:28]

QAZAQ AIR launches new international route from Astana to Samarkand

  • 02.05.2025 [16:23]

Victim: My father died in captivity while being tortured by Armenian militants

  • 02.05.2025 [16:14]

® U.S. embassy visit to Baku Steel Company: new horizons after API certification

  • 02.05.2025 [16:00]

S. Korean ex-PM Han declares presidential bid, pledges constitutional reform

  • 02.05.2025 [15:38]

China nuclear power installed capacity tops 120 mln kilowatts

  • 02.05.2025 [15:18]

® Birbank Private recognized as “Best Private Banking Azerbaijan” by International Investor Magazine

  • 02.05.2025 [15:12]

Kazakhstan mulls using military cargo aircraft for commercial purposes

  • 02.05.2025 [15:11]

Combined Arms Army holds graduation ceremony

  • 02.05.2025 [15:03]

Olympiacos books Final Four ticket with 84-86 Game 3 win over Real Madrid

  • 02.05.2025 [14:52]

Bulgarians win 19 medals on day two of European ITF Taekwon-Do Championships

  • 02.05.2025 [14:38]

New insight into the neurobiological roots of being a 'morning person' or 'night owl'

  • 02.05.2025 [14:21]

Baku hosts forum themed “Public Processes in Media Context"

  • 02.05.2025 [13:54]

AzInTelecom, in collaboration with Gcore, launches AzInCloud platform

  • 02.05.2025 [13:36]

Azerbaijani rower claims gold at President Cup 2025

  • 02.05.2025 [13:20]

Experiment sheds new light on the origins of consciousness

  • 02.05.2025 [12:36]

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov meets with students who will take part in TEKNOFEST-2025

  • 02.05.2025 [12:11]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64

  • 02.05.2025 [11:53]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 02.05.2025 [11:26]

Update on ticket purchase procedures for flights to Fuzuli

  • 02.05.2025 [11:05]

Heart disease deaths worldwide linked to chemical widely used in plastics

  • 02.05.2025 [10:59]

Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens creating serious humanitarian challenges: Foreign Ministry

  • 02.05.2025 [10:54]

Uzbekistan, Japan strengthen friendly relations and practical cooperation

  • 02.05.2025 [10:52]

Global study investigates whether humans flourish with age

  • 02.05.2025 [10:38]

Mongolia to cooperate with South Korea on gas safety

  • 02.05.2025 [10:16]

Tree-planting campaign held in Sumgayit

  • 02.05.2025 [08:22]
Documents related to atrocities in Garadaghli examined in court VIDEO

Documents related to atrocities in Garadaghli examined in court VIDEO

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Polad Hashimov's home

  • 01.05.2025 [22:34]

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev Award presented at ADA University

  • 01.05.2025 [20:54]

® Unibank and EBRD relaunched partnership: $10 million support for SMEs in Azerbaijan

  • 01.05.2025 [20:46]

Azerbaijani rowers claim five more medals at President Cup 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [20:45]

Baku hosts inauguration of 2025 RG European Cup

  • 01.05.2025 [20:16]

Italian parliamentarians visit Aghdam, Khankendi and Shusha

  • 01.05.2025 [20:06]

Turkic World Marketing, Advertisement and Media Union established

  • 01.05.2025 [19:45]

Apple must pay Optis $502 million lump sum in UK patent dispute, court rules

  • 01.05.2025 [19:24]

Ombudsman issues open letter of protest to Amnesty International's Secretary General

  • 01.05.2025 [19:14]

Dr. Borisov's research points to Egypt as the true site of the Garden of Eden

  • 01.05.2025 [19:04]

Netanyahu says 18 people have been arrested on suspicion of arson tied to wildfires

  • 01.05.2025 [18:57]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on tension between India and Pakistan

  • 01.05.2025 [18:29]

Deputy Vice President elected to Executive Committee of International Gas Union

  • 01.05.2025 [18:26]

® Nar supported training sessions for students

  • 01.05.2025 [18:09]

Leyla Aliyeva attends “Only Culture” musical and artistic program

  • 01.05.2025 [18:04]

Gunay Efendiyeva meets with Uzbekistan’s prominent figures of culture and art

  • 01.05.2025 [17:58]

EBRD, ELICA sign grant agreement for Egypt–Greece electricity project

  • 01.05.2025 [17:40]

India and Pakistan already sweltering in ‘new normal’ heatwave conditions

  • 01.05.2025 [17:40]

Reception marking Azerbaijan-UK economic cooperation held in London

  • 01.05.2025 [17:20]

Italian parliamentarians visit Shusha city

  • 01.05.2025 [17:04]

ANAMA: 6,365 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past month

  • 01.05.2025 [16:57]

BHOS hosts 3rd Business Forum

  • 01.05.2025 [16:56]

Azerbaijan Army officer serving in UNMISS awarded

  • 01.05.2025 [16:32]