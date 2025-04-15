Baku Initiative Group arranges international conference on "Decolonization: Silent Revolution" in New York

New York, April 15, AZERTAC

An international conference entitled "Decolonization: Silent Revolution" was arranged by the Baku Initiative Group at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The event, organized as part of the fourth session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, is attended by politicians and activists from Guadeloupe, Martinique, Kanaky (New Caledonia), Sint Maarten, Réunion, Bonaire, Aruba, Mā'ohi Nui (French Polynesia), and French Guiana — which are under the colonial rule of France and the Netherlands — along with representatives of a number of permanent missions to the UN, NGOs with ECOSOC status, and international experts.

The event will feature sessions on the themes “Public Memory, Erasure and Resistance of Indigenous Peoples of African Descent” and “Geopolitical Dynamics of Decolonization in Colonial Territories.”

The conference was registered as a UN event for the first time.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent