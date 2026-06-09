Baku International Ombudsmen Summit to explore future of human rights in AI era

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

On June 18, the International Ombudsmen Summit on the theme "Human Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Responsibilities" will be held in Baku at the initiative of Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan.

The summit will gather ombudsmen, representatives of national human rights institutions, international organizations, government agencies, as well as experts from nearly 30 countries around the world to exchange views on the impact of artificial intelligence on human rights, ethical challenges, and future responsibilities.

The significant platform, where innovation and human rights converge, will contribute to global cooperation and the formation of new approaches.