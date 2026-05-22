Baku is a vivid example of successful urban transformation and development toward sustainability, says Dean of WSB University

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

The role of WUF13 in shaping the future of sustainable cities is extremely important, Marcin Budziński, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences at WSB University (Poland), said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, participation in WUF13 is of particular importance, as the forum is dedicated to discussing the future of sustainable and “smart” cities. He noted that such international platforms not only allow participants to address current urbanization challenges but also help shape practical solutions to overcome them.

He emphasized that one of the key values of the forum is the global exchange of experience, as participants represent different regions of the world — Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In his view, despite differences in levels of development and approaches, sustainable development and the concept of smart cities represent a shared future for all countries.

Marcin Budziński also noted that such events help establish new professional connections and foster future joint projects and partnerships in the field of sustainable development. Commenting on Baku’s role, he expressed his sincere impression of the city and the organization of the forum, highlighting the high level of the event, hospitality, and sense of safety.

According to him, Baku is a vivid example of successful urban transformation and development toward sustainability, demonstrating how modernization can be combined with a comfortable urban environment. He concluded by wishing Azerbaijan continued success and further achievements.