Baku recognized as fifth leading city in promoting Argentinian film industry globally, says ambassador
Baku, April 23, AZERTAC
The Embassy of Argentina continues to implement various cultural initiatives to promote the country abroad, with literature playing a particularly prominent role, said Mariangeles Bellusci, Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan, in an interview with AZERTAC.
According to Ambassador Bellusci, the works of Argentinian authors are regularly translated and published in the Azerbaijani language, serving as an important cultural bridge between the two nations.
She emphasized that Baku hosts the Argentina Film Festival on a regular basis and is now recognized as the fifth city globally contributing to the promotion of the Argentinian film industry.
“Tango is another vibrant expression of Argentinian culture. Tango festivals and themed cultural days are also organized in Baku. These events play a significant role in advancing our cultural outreach,” the ambassador noted.
She added that Argentinian culture is being shared with Azerbaijan through dance, literature, and music, and that progress continues steadily in this direction.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan opens STEAM Center in Uzbekistan
- 22.04.2025 [20:59]
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Türkiye
- 22.04.2025 [20:47]
Azerbaijan, China sign documents in field of energy
- 22.04.2025 [20:27]
Pharma giant Roche to invest $50B in US in next 5 years
- 22.04.2025 [19:11]
Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister meets with Kyrgyz counterpart in Bishkek
- 22.04.2025 [16:47]
Azerbaijan, Algeria hold second round of political consultations
- 22.04.2025 [16:39]
Azerbaijan to welcome chess stars at “Battle of the Champions”
- 22.04.2025 [15:53]
Landmine victims testify in Ruben Vardanyan’s trial
- 22.04.2025 [15:23]
UAE set to use AI to write laws in world first
- 22.04.2025 [15:17]
Pope's funeral to be held Saturday April 26
- 22.04.2025 [14:53]
Bishkek hosts gala concert marking Days of Azerbaijani Culture
- 22.04.2025 [14:44]
Bulgaria prepares to host 9th Global Wine Tourism Conference
- 22.04.2025 [14:16]
Leyla Aliyeva meets with Vice President of Vietnam
- 22.04.2025 [13:00]
Azerbaijan represented at Spring Festival-2025 in Pakistan
- 22.04.2025 [12:48]
Sculptor Tsereteli passes away at 91
- 22.04.2025 [12:06]
Blockade of Serbian national TV continues
- 22.04.2025 [11:52]
Scientists can tell healthy and cancerous cells apart by how they move
- 22.04.2025 [11:52]
® PASHA Life and Sea Breeze resort town sign MoU
- 22.04.2025 [11:47]
Kuwait oil price up to $70.94 pb
- 22.04.2025 [11:33]
Researchers disrupt bacterial communication to protect crops
- 22.04.2025 [11:31]
Ex-US senator's wife convicted in gold bars bribery scheme
- 22.04.2025 [11:21]
16 dead as passenger vehicle crashes in Pakistan
- 22.04.2025 [11:09]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 22.04.2025 [11:08]
China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft obtains type certificate
- 22.04.2025 [10:54]
Vienna hosts briefing on COP29 energy initiatives
- 22.04.2025 [10:37]
New destination from AZAL: Direct flights to Shymkent starting in June
- 22.04.2025 [10:35]
Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss cooperation within international organizations
- 21.04.2025 [19:12]
Presidential order: Territory of Balakhani Industrial Park to be expanded
- 21.04.2025 [18:21]
Indians battle respiratory issues, skin rashes in world's most polluted town
- 21.04.2025 [18:19]
NASA's Curiosity rover finds major clue that Mars was once habitable
- 21.04.2025 [16:23]
Serie A matches postponed in the wake of Pope Francis' death
- 21.04.2025 [16:18]
Soaring success: Rare baby eagle rehabilitated in conservation rriumph
- 21.04.2025 [16:17]
ANAMA: 893.8 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week
- 21.04.2025 [15:51]
Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele buys Lithuanian team
- 21.04.2025 [15:48]
15.3 million foreigners visited Kazakhstan in 2024
- 21.04.2025 [15:18]
New Android malware steals your credit cards for NFC relay attacks
- 21.04.2025 [15:10]