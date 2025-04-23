Baku recognized as fifth leading city in promoting Argentinian film industry globally, says ambassador

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

The Embassy of Argentina continues to implement various cultural initiatives to promote the country abroad, with literature playing a particularly prominent role, said Mariangeles Bellusci, Ambassador of Argentina to Azerbaijan, in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to Ambassador Bellusci, the works of Argentinian authors are regularly translated and published in the Azerbaijani language, serving as an important cultural bridge between the two nations.

She emphasized that Baku hosts the Argentina Film Festival on a regular basis and is now recognized as the fifth city globally contributing to the promotion of the Argentinian film industry.

“Tango is another vibrant expression of Argentinian culture. Tango festivals and themed cultural days are also organized in Baku. These events play a significant role in advancing our cultural outreach,” the ambassador noted.

She added that Argentinian culture is being shared with Azerbaijan through dance, literature, and music, and that progress continues steadily in this direction.