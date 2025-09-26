Baku State University, School of George Washington University sign protocol of intent

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

The Baku State University (BSU) and the Graduate School of Education and Human Development (GSEHD) of George Washington University in the U.S. signed a protocol of intent.

The document envisages the implementation of joint projects, conferences, exhibitions, seminars, symposiums, short-term courses, trainings, and joint scientific research in order to advance the teaching and learning process at the faculties, institutes, and colleges of both universities and bring them into line with international standards.

The protocol also includes issues such as joint publications in scientific journals, the development of joint academic programs, curricula, and syllabi, trainings, and the exchange of academic and administrative staff, students, graduate students, doctoral students, and researchers.

The document was inked by BSU Rector Elchin Babayev and GSEHD Dean Sevinj Mammadova.

George Washington University, founded in 1821, is one of the most prestigious universities in the United States and ranked 358th in the QS World University Rankings.