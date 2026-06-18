Baku to host 20th Session of Conference of Parliamentary Union of OIC member states

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

The 20th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Conference will commence on June 22 in Baku.

Held under the theme “Promoting Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Development in OIC Member States through Parliamentary Cooperation”, the event will gather more than 400 participants, including over 40 parliamentary delegations, parliamentary speakers from more than 10 countries, as well as representatives of 10 international organizations.

The event will include meetings of the General Committee, Executive Committee, Association of Secretaries General, and several specialized committees covering Political Affairs and International Relations, Economic Affairs and Environment, Legal and Cultural Affairs, Civilizations and Interfaith Dialogue, Human Rights, and Women and Family Issues. The participants will also review the relevant agenda documents.

The session will run until June 25.