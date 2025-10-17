Baku to host 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

The 2nd Meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Baku on October 23–24, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

The meeting aims to enhance cooperation among OTS member countries in the fields of industry, scientific research, innovation, technology, investment, and entrepreneurship development.

A working group meeting will also take place on October 23 with the participation of delegations from relevant institutions of the OTS countries. Participants will exchange views on the initiatives outlined in the Action Plan and discuss the next steps for their implementation.

The 2nd OTS ministerial meeting will focus on strategic partnership in industry and technology, as well as cooperation mechanisms in science, innovation, investment, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.