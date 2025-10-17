Baku to host 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation
Baku, October 17, AZERTAC
The 2nd Meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Baku on October 23–24, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.
The meeting aims to enhance cooperation among OTS member countries in the fields of industry, scientific research, innovation, technology, investment, and entrepreneurship development.
A working group meeting will also take place on October 23 with the participation of delegations from relevant institutions of the OTS countries. Participants will exchange views on the initiatives outlined in the Action Plan and discuss the next steps for their implementation.
The 2nd OTS ministerial meeting will focus on strategic partnership in industry and technology, as well as cooperation mechanisms in science, innovation, investment, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM meets with ICAPP delegation
- 16.10.2025 [21:20]
Carbon dioxide levels increase by record amount to new highs in 2024
- 16.10.2025 [20:24]
Speaker of Milli Majlis meets with ICAPP delegation
- 16.10.2025 [19:52]
Sciences Po Paris students briefed on Azerbaijani realities
- 16.10.2025 [18:55]
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for healthcare cooperation
- 16.10.2025 [18:50]
Azerbaijani, Chinese surgeons conduct milestone robotic surgery
- 16.10.2025 [18:28]
Bangladeshi prosecution seeks death penalty for ousted leader Hasina
- 16.10.2025 [18:04]
Azerbaijani wrestlers set on competing in U23 World Championships 2025
- 16.10.2025 [17:45]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan promote Silk Road legacy in Europe
- 16.10.2025 [17:40]
Azerbaijan joins General Assembly of Caspian Universities
- 16.10.2025 [17:31]
AC Milan prolong Emirates deal, new partners for Real Madrid, Valencia
- 16.10.2025 [16:52]
Officials of OTS countries` diaspora institutions visit Karabakh
- 16.10.2025 [16:48]
Azerbaijan increases revenue from methanol exports
- 16.10.2025 [16:45]
Breakthrough: scientists create ‘universal’ kidney to match any blood type
- 16.10.2025 [16:44]
Turkmenistan Culture Days wrap up with friendship concert in Ganja
- 16.10.2025 [16:22]
Black holes can move and ‘reawaken,’ scientists say
- 16.10.2025 [16:13]