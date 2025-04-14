Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for Tulip Siddiq - as she denies claims against her

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

Anti-corruption authorities in Bangladesh have issued a warrant for the arrest of British Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, according to Sky News.

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) sought the warrant over allegations Ms Siddiq received a 7,200sq ft plot of land in the country's capital, Dhaka.

Ms Siddiq's lawyers have told Sky News the allegations are "completely false", adding there was "no basis at all for any charges to be made against her".

They said there was "absolutely no truth" behind the allegations regarding the plot of land.

The MP resigned as a Treasury minister earlier this year following an investigation by the prime minister's ethics adviser into her links to her aunt Sheikh Hasina's regime, which was overthrown in Bangladesh last year.

Earlier this month, Ms Siddiq told Sky News her lawyers were "ready" to handle any formal questions about allegations of corruption in Bangladesh.

In her first public comments since leaving government, Ms Siddiq said "there's been allegations for months on end and no one has contacted me".

Last month, the interim leader of Bangladesh told Sky News the MP had "wealth left behind" in the country "and should be made responsible".

Lawyers acting for Ms Siddiq wrote to the Bangladeshi Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) several weeks ago saying the allegations were "false and vexatious".

The allegations surrounding Ms Siddiq are focused on links to her aunt Ms Hasina - who served as the prime minister of Bangladesh for 20 years.

Ms Hasina was forced to flee the country in August following weeks of deadly protests.

She is accused of becoming an autocrat, with politically-motivated arrests and other abuses allegedly happening on her watch. Ms Hasina claims it is all a political witch hunt.

Ms Siddiq's lawyer said in a statement that she "has not been contacted by the ACC or any authorities in Bangladesh".

"The ACC has made various allegations against Ms Siddiq through the media in the last few months," they said.

"The allegations are completely false and have been dealt with in writing by Ms Siddiq's lawyers. The ACC has not responded to Ms Siddiq or put any allegations to her directly or through her lawyers.

"Ms Siddiq knows nothing about a hearing in Dhaka relating to her and she has no knowledge of any arrest warrant that is said to have been issued.

"To be clear, there is no basis at all for any charges to be made against her, and there is absolutely no truth in any allegation that she received a plot of land in Dhaka through illegal means.

"She has never had a plot of land in Bangladesh, and she has never influenced any allocation of plots of land to her family members or anyone else.

"No evidence has been provided by the ACC to support this or any other allegation made against Ms Siddiq, and it is clear to us that the charges are politically motivated."