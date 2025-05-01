Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan: Lamine Yamal inspires comeback in Champions League epic

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Barcelona and Inter Milan served up a classic Champions League semi-final that ended 3-3 as Lamine Yamal inspired a Barca comeback, Sky Sports reported.

Marcus Thuram set the tone for an absorbing encounter, flicking home an outrageous finish after just 30 seconds. Inter Milan didn't read the script in terms of Barcelona's bid for the quadruple and Denzel Dumfries acrobatically hooked the Italians into a two-goal lead.

Barcelona needed a source of inspiration and Yamal, who doesn't turn 18 until July, scored a mesmerising solo goal as Inter couldn't deal with his remarkable dribbling and star quality. Yamal might have had a second after another mesmerising run but his shot from near the byline had to be tipped onto the bar by Sommer - but it was Ferran Torres that grabbed the leveller after a brilliant knockdown from Raphinha.

Lautaro Martinez pulled up on the stroke of half-time and the Inter captain was substituted on the resumption but the visitors took the lead once more as Dumfries bagged his second after 63 minutes.

But the game took one more spectacular twist when Raphinha's thunderbolt strike from fully 30 yards crashed off the underside of the bar and deflected in off Yann Sommer.