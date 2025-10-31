Barcelona could return to Camp Nou as early as next week—Report

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

After seemingly unending delays, Barcelona could make their much anticipated return to the Camp Nou next week in a training session that will be open to the public, according to Sports Illustrated.

Nov. 7 has been signaled as the likelist date for the training session to happen, per various reports. Barcelona could train at their spiritual home two days before making the trip to face Celta Vigo in their final match before the November international break.

The idea to hold an open training session at Camp Nou came from Barcelona’s City Council, per AS. A training session with fans in attendance would allow inspectors to assess the logistics of the renovated stadium, essentially as a trial run for how it would look like during a matchday.

If the trial is a success, it could go a long way to expedite the process of Barcelona getting the license to host over 45,000 fans at Camp Nou, which is the only thing separating the Catalans from returning to their iconic stadium.

Although the club still hasn’t officially announced plans to conduct the session, the operation is reportedly ongoing and more information could surface in the coming days.