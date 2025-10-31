Barcelona could return to Camp Nou as early as next week—Report
Baku, October 31, AZERTAC
After seemingly unending delays, Barcelona could make their much anticipated return to the Camp Nou next week in a training session that will be open to the public, according to Sports Illustrated.
Nov. 7 has been signaled as the likelist date for the training session to happen, per various reports. Barcelona could train at their spiritual home two days before making the trip to face Celta Vigo in their final match before the November international break.
The idea to hold an open training session at Camp Nou came from Barcelona’s City Council, per AS. A training session with fans in attendance would allow inspectors to assess the logistics of the renovated stadium, essentially as a trial run for how it would look like during a matchday.
If the trial is a success, it could go a long way to expedite the process of Barcelona getting the license to host over 45,000 fans at Camp Nou, which is the only thing separating the Catalans from returning to their iconic stadium.
Although the club still hasn’t officially announced plans to conduct the session, the operation is reportedly ongoing and more information could surface in the coming days.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
“Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise concludes
- 30.10.2025 [21:26]
Azerbaijan, Huawei discuss implementation of “Smart City” concept
- 30.10.2025 [20:17]
ANAMA, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian demining
- 30.10.2025 [20:13]
Rabat joins Türkiye in celebrating national holiday
- 30.10.2025 [18:53]
Azerbaijan, UAE explore prospects for multifaceted cooperation
- 30.10.2025 [18:42]
Azerbaijani para-shooter ranks 3rd at World Cup
- 30.10.2025 [18:32]
Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 37 border checkpoints by 2030
- 30.10.2025 [18:25]
Baku host opening ceremony of Medinex 2025
- 30.10.2025 [17:47]
Brazil plans COP30 funding deals to address climate adaptation shortfall
- 30.10.2025 [17:17]
Turkey still in talks to procure Eurofighters from Qatar, Oman
- 30.10.2025 [17:15]
Italian ensemble performs to great acclaim at the 20th Baku Jazz Festival
- 30.10.2025 [17:01]
China targets manned moon landing by 2030, outlines testing tasks ahead
- 30.10.2025 [16:03]
OECD Eurasia Week to be held in 2026
- 30.10.2025 [16:00]
® Azerconnect Group held AI training sessions for ADA University students
- 30.10.2025 [15:53]
Preparation for COP30 discussed at Paris Peace Forum
- 30.10.2025 [15:50]
Romanian press highlights Senate President Abrudean’s visit to Azerbaijan
- 30.10.2025 [15:45]
Volkswagen skids into the red on $5.8 billion US tariff hit, Porsche woes
- 30.10.2025 [15:31]
® Caspian Legal Center announces launch of new podcast series “CLC Tax Talk”
- 30.10.2025 [15:19]
Flamengo holds Racing to reach Libertadores final
- 30.10.2025 [14:53]
Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
- 30.10.2025 [14:50]
® The first car winner of Nar’s “Çoox Şanslı” lottery is behind the wheel!
- 30.10.2025 [14:42]
Long-term foreign residents increase to record high of 2.58 mln
- 30.10.2025 [12:56]
Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship
- 30.10.2025 [12:19]
Azerbaijan, China discuss tourism relations
- 30.10.2025 [12:12]
The surprising health benefits drinking a mug of cocoa could have for men
- 30.10.2025 [12:05]
Pandemic fears as 'new coronavirus' found in bats in South America
- 30.10.2025 [12:04]
Belarus, North Korea seek to expand cooperation in all areas
- 30.10.2025 [11:38]