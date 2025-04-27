Barcelona edge Real Madrid 3-2 in extra time to claim record 32nd Copa del Rey

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Barcelona captured their record-extending 32nd Copa del Rey title on Saturday night after a thrilling 3-2 extra-time win over archrivals Real Madrid, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Blaugrana struck first at La Cartuja Stadium in Sevilla, with Pedri finishing off Lamine Yamal’s assist in the 28th minute.

Los Blancos struggled early, failing to register a shot on target until after conceding.

Later, Jude Bellingham had a goal disallowed and Vinicius Jr. saw a penalty call overturned due to offside.

Barcelona took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Madrid roared back after the break.

Kylian Mbappe curled in a free kick from just outside the box to equalize in the 70th minute, before Aurelien Tchouameni powered home a header from an Arda Guler corner seven minutes later to put Madrid ahead.

Refusing to fold, Barcelona leveled again in the 84th minute through Ferran Torres, once more set up by the Yamal.

In the 95th minute, the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Raul Asencio brought down Raphinha, but after reviewing the position on VAR, he overturned the decision.

Barcelona’s defender Jules Kounde netted the decisive goal in the 116th minute, slotting past the Madrid keeper.

Real Madrid’s late penalty appeals were denied after a VAR review, and tempers boiled over as Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez were sent off from the bench for dissent.

King Felipe VI handed Barcelona the trophy, as they solidified their status as the most successful club in Copa del Rey history.