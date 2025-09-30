Barcelona hosts opening ceremony of UNESCO's World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

The UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT 2025) has commenced in Barcelona, Spain, with the Azerbaijani delegation, led by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, also participating in the event.

The official opening ceremony of the conference took place on September 29. Participants emphasized the importance of the three-day conference and highlighted its goals, addressing tasks and measures in response to emerging global challenges. The event also featured a cultural concert program.

As part of the conference, Minister Karimli held bilateral meetings with his Serbian and Iranian counterparts to review issues of cultural cooperation. He also met with Gökhan Yazgı, Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism.

Additionally, on September 29, Minister Karimli delivered a speech at the Third High-Level Ministerial Dialogue of the “Group of Friends for Culture-Based Climate Action,” held within the framework of UNESCO’s MONDIACULT 2025 conference.