BCAW2026 features discussion on “From Baku to COP31: Sustaining in a Fragmented World”

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

A session titled “From Baku to COP31: Maintaining Momentum in a Fragmented World” was held as part of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

Moderated by Ambassador Malini Mehra, Curator of London Climate Action Week, the session focused on how to preserve and build on the legacy of COP29, identifying the achievements and lessons from Baku that should continue to shape the global climate agenda in the years ahead.

It addressed the need to rebuild trust between the Global North and the Global South, exploring pathways toward climate negotiations that are more inclusive, equitable, and implementation-oriented.

Keynote speakers included Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of President of Azerbaijan on Climate issues, COP29 President, Dmytro Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy, Republic of Azerbaijan, Christian Mensah, Senior Advisor to the COP31 CHLC, Elchin Allahverdiyev, Director of the Climate Diplomacy Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Patricia Scotland, Former Commonwealth Secretary-General; Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom; Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC).

Participants highlighted the role of governments, business, cities, parliaments, and civil society in maintaining momentum between COPs, while emphasizing the need to build on the outcomes of Baku ahead of COP31 to drive greater ambition and tangible progress.