BCAW 2026 features “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture” roundtable

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026) featured a roundtable discussion titled “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture.”

Moderated by Kara Jenkinson, International Program and Operations Specialist at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Office in Azerbaijan, the high-level discussion brought together senior government officials, representatives of FAO and other international organizations, financial institutions, and development partners.

The exchange was designed to move beyond general commitments toward concrete, actionable partnerships in support of climate-resilient agriculture.

In his remarks, Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and President of COP29, said: “We have been hosting the Baku Climate Action Week for three years. Within this platform, we bring together all potential partners and stakeholders around various topical issues and challenges. This is of tremendous importance both for the global agenda and for Azerbaijan. In particular, climate processes, climate impacts, climate change, and efforts to address these impacts are in the spotlight.”

According to him, measures that can be taken to further mitigate the negative impacts of climate change, as well as programs currently being implemented, are among the key priorities.

“In this regard, agriculture and farming are of exceptional importance,” Mukhtar Babayev emphasized.

Addressing the roundtable, Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, noted: “For Azerbaijan, productivity and resilience are not competing objectives. They are two dimensions of the same agricultural transformation. Digitalization is an important instrument in bringing them together.”

“We are moving into a new stage where artificial intelligence, satellite and remote-sensing technologies, climate and field data, drones, and sensors can support more precise and timely agricultural decision-making,” the minister emphasized.

According to him, through the Ministry’s Agricultural Artificial Intelligence Initiative, Azerbaijan aims to integrate these different sources of information and transform data into practical solutions.

“Today, plans are underway to install more than 180 climate stations providing weather and climate data. However, technology is not an objective in itself. Its real value begins when it reaches the field — when it helps a farmer use water more efficiently, identify risks earlier, protect crops, improve productivity, and make better-informed decisions. We also recognize that this transformation cannot be achieved by any country acting alone,” Mammadov noted.

“The Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers, developed with our partners and launched during COP29, was created to better connect efforts on climate-resilient agriculture and help ensure that finance, knowledge, technology, and capacity-building translate into practical opportunities for farmers, particularly smallholders, women, and young people,” he stressed.

As we move toward COP31, Mammadov said, we need stronger cooperation among governments, FAO and other international organizations, development and financial institutions, research communities, and the private sector. “We need investment not only in technology, but also in data infrastructure, human capital, institutional capacity, and digital skills,” he added.

According to him, this transformation must remain farmer-centered and inclusive, adding that a small farmer should have the opportunity to benefit from digital transformation just as much as a large agricultural enterprise.

“The transformation we are discussing is not simply technological. It is about how we produce, how we manage resources, how we anticipate risks, and how we support farmers. Our responsibility is to ensure that innovation serves resilience, data serves better decisions, and technology ultimately serves people,” Mammadov added.

Other speakers included Nigar Arpadarai, Member of the Milli Majlis and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29; Tahir Rzayev, Member of the Milli Majlis and Chairman of the Agrarian Policy Committee; Nasar Hayat, FAO Representative and Head of the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan; Evetta Zenina, FAO Natural Resources Officer (Climate Change) for Central Asia and Türkiye; Niyazi Amirbayov, Chairman of the Management Board of Agro Dairy Group; Sacha Backes, World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan; Tolgahan Bahtiyar, Head of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye; Rashad Huseynov, Director of the Agro Research Center under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture; Elnur Musayev, Deputy Chairperson of the Agro Credit and Development Agency under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture; and Amina Akhmetzhanova, Country Engagement and Outreach Consultant at the UNEP-convened Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) Secretariat.