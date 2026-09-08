BCAW 2026 features high-level roundtable on “From Commitments to Implementation: Towards COP31”

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

A high-level roundtable discussion titled “From Commitments to Implementation: Towards COP31” was held as part of Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026).

Addressing the event, Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and President of COP29, stressed that climate action is already changing the skills, professions, and opportunities of the future.

“We need to ensure that education gives young people the knowledge and practical skills they need, while connecting them more closely with science, technology, innovation, and real-world solutions. Youth should also be able to access the new jobs and opportunities emerging across clean energy, engineering, finance, agriculture, and other sectors,” he stressed.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan supported youth engagement in international climate processes and placed greater emphasis on education, skills, and capacity-building, Mukhtar Babayev added: “We also worked with international partners to ensure that the perspectives of children and young people were better reflected in climate action.”

In his remarks, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said that Azerbaijan had elevated children and youth on the global climate agenda and continues to involve young people in preparations for COP31.

Fatma Varank, CEO of COP31, noted that several issues have been placed on the COP31 agenda, with particular emphasis on key priorities, including educating young people and raising international awareness of the importance of climate action by 2035.

COP31 Youth Champion Sally Higgins noted that COP31 has positioned itself as the “COP of the future” and placed implementation at the heart of its agenda. She stressed that success should be measured by practical results, not just commitments.

The roundtable focused on the role of youth in global climate action and on linking education with practical opportunities. Speakers stressed the need to enhance youth capacity in climate diplomacy from COP29 to COP31 and ensure their meaningful involvement in decision-making.