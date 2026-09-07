BCAW 2026 highlights role of carbon markets in mobilizing climate finance

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

The panel session entitled “Carbon Market Discussion: Unlocking Climate Finance through Carbon Markets” was held as part of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

Moderated by Emin Aliyev, Senior Economist of the Baku Stock Exchange, the session explored the role of high-integrity carbon markets in mobilizing climate finance and accelerating global climate action.

Discussions focused on the implementation of carbon market mechanisms under the Paris Agreement, strengthening market integrity and transparency, and fostering public-private collaboration to scale investment in mitigation and sustainable development.

Keynote speakers included Ali Ahmadzada, Economist of the Financial Sector Sustainable Development Department, Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Mahammad Aliyev, ESG Data Management Business Partner, AZAL, Elnur Mustafayev, Owner and Director, Process Engineering, Rza Naghiyev, Investments & Project Development Director, Socar Green, Samra Talishinskaya-Abbasova, Sustainable manager, Unibank, and Aygun Hasanova, Product Owner of Green Finance, Baku Stock Exchange.

Speakers highlighted the best practices, emerging opportunities, and the role of carbon markets in supporting countries' climate ambitions and the achievement of their NDCs.

The event continued with panel discussions.