Belarusian PM informed of large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Fuzuli

Fuzuli, May 6, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited on Tuesday the city of Fuzuli.

AZERTAC’s regional correspondent reports that at the Fuzuli International Airport, Prime Minister Alexander Turchin was welcomed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The Belarusian PM was informed about the Fuzuli International Airport. The Fuzuli International Airport, known as the air gateway to Karabakh, was built to the highest modern standards.

Prime Minister Alexander Turchin was also informed about the destruction caused in Fuzuli, which was under Armenian occupation for nearly 30 years, as well as the restoration and construction efforts carried out by Azerbaijan following the liberation of the district from occupation. During the 30-year-long occupation, Fuzuli city, like other territories, was plundered and devastated. All houses, social facilities and farms were destroyed.

It was noted that large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts were launched immediately after the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War in these areas. A residential block has been built in Fuzuli city, and former IDPs are already returning to their native lands.

The school, built in Fuzuli as a gift from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the Uzbek people, has the capacity to accommodate 960 students.

The Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the city of Fuzuli is a gift from the fraternal Kazakh people.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin then headed to the Aghdam district.