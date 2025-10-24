Berlin international congress explores opportunities of Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan`s strategic role

Berlin, October 24, AZERTAC

The BVL Supply Chain CX 2025 – the German Logistics Association’s Congress on Supply Chains and Customer Experience – featured extensive discussions in Berlin on the Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan’s strategic role in this project.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev addressed a panel session entitled “New routes - new markets: The Middle Transport Corridor as a growth engine for economic development in South Cauca-sus and Central Asia.”

He recalled that Azerbaijan was one of the co-founders of the TRACECA initiative, which 30 years ago laid the foundation for the current relations between East and West. He emphasized that the Middle Corridor, offering vital transit opportunities, has become a symbol of stability, energy and transportation security, and a foundation for a broader regional value chain and industrial development.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan for many years has invested significant funds in the expansion of its port, rail and road infrastructure, the diplomat noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway with an annual capacity of 5 million tons directly connects the South Caucasus with Türkiye and Europe, while the Port of Baku, with a throughput of 15 million tons and 100,**000 TEU, serves as a multimodal hub for maritime, rail, and road transport. He emphasized that Azerbaijan, which owns the largest fleet on the Caspian Sea, has 9 international airports. Last year, 14.5 million tons of transit goods were transported through Azerbaijan, with more than 4 million tons transiting via the Middle Corridor.

Nasimi Aghayev noted that with the initialling of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a new phase of cooperation in the region began. He stressed the importance of the TRIPP route, noting that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on goods transit through its territory to Armenia. The first such transit was a shipment of Kazakh wheat to Armenia through Azerbaijan – a clear sign that peace is becoming a reality.

The Ambassadors of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to Germany, the Deputy Ambassador of Kazakhstan, and Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of the Austrian logistics company Gebrüder Weiss, spoke about the role of the Middle Corridor in the economic development of the regions of the South Caucasus and Central Asia and strengthening their geopolitical positions. They emphasized that the project also enhances investment appeal in the transport, logistics, energy, and services sectors.