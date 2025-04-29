BHOS hosts conference on ‘Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Future of Labor and Energy’

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR hosted a conference titled “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Future of Labor and Energy.”

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union (ASYOU) Chairman Rashad Zeynalov spoke at the opening ceremony, highlighting the value of such initiatives in fostering student development.

Speakers included BP Vice President for the Caspian Region, Communications and External Affairs, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli; Deputy Chairman of the State Employment Agency Board, Hasil Abbasov; and ADA University Associate Professor and AI expert, Samir Rustamov.

The conference explored AI’s impact on employment, the importance of digital skills, automation in the energy sector, and preparing students for future careers. Speakers addressed questions on AI’s influence on job opportunities, technological advancements in energy, and innovation’s role in career planning.

The conference was organized within the framework of the Student Development Platform (TİPx) of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. The event was partnered with ASYOU.