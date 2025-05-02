BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov meets with students who will take part in TEKNOFEST-2025

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR, Elmar Gasimov, met with students and their scientific supervisors who will take part in the world's largest space, aviation, and technology festival, TEKNOFEST-2025.

During the meeting, Elmar Gasimov highlighted the importance of the competition, noting that participation in such international platforms plays an important role in developing students' knowledge and skills. He gave the students valuable advice and encouraged them to represent the country and BHOS with honor. The rector recalled the successes achieved by Baku Higher Oil School at previous TEKNOFEST festivals and noted the importance of continuing this tradition.

“Seventy-five percent of the teams (six teams) that will represent Azerbaijan at this year’s festival consist of BHOS students, which is an indicator of the high potential of our university,” he said.