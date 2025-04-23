BHOS rector meets with President of Council of Higher Education and international representatives
Baku, April 23, AZERTAC
Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR Elmar Gasimov met with President of the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) Prof. Erol Özvar.
The meeting took place as part of BHOS Rector’s participation in the Eurasian Higher Education Summit and Exhibition (EURIE 2025).
Speaking about cooperation with Turkish universities, Elmar Gasimov noted that “BHOS is interested in recruiting Turkish students and work is being carried out in this direction.”
During the exhibition, President of the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) Prof. Erol Özvar, Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia Zambry Abd Kadir, and President of the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Istanbul Aydın University Prof. Mustafa Aydın visited the BHOS stand.
The stand featured Baku Higher Oil School’s educational programs, international projects and achievements.
