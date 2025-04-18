BHOS, Türkiye’s Koç University discuss cooperation in joint training of doctoral students
Baku, April 18, AZERTAC
Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR Elmar Gasimov participated in the Eurasia Higher Education Summit and Exhibition - EURIE 2025 held in Istanbul.
He met with Rector of Koç University Prof. Dr. Metin Sitti on the margins of the Summit.
The parties exchanged views on the joint training of doctoral students.
The sides also agreed to implement joint activities to develop cooperation in the fields of education and research between the two universities.
