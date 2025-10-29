Bilal Erdoğan: I am overjoyed to celebrate the Republic Day in brotherly Azerbaijan
Baku, October 29, AZERTAC
“I am overjoyed to celebrate the Republic Day in brotherly Azerbaijan. I have extended greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to all our brothers in Azerbaijan,” Bilal Erdoğan, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation, told journalists.
He also expressed his wish for an eternal brotherhood between the two countries.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan`s Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of Senate
- 28.10.2025 [20:55]
MP of Turkish Grand National Assembly visit Khankendi and Shusha
- 28.10.2025 [20:28]
Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relations
- 28.10.2025 [20:22]
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework
- 28.10.2025 [20:20]
TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister
- 28.10.2025 [20:16]
President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the “Great Return”
- 28.10.2025 [19:35]
Azerbaijani, Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise
- 28.10.2025 [19:15]
Azerbaijan's referee inspector appointed for UEFA match
- 28.10.2025 [19:10]
Trump approves 1st batch of missiles for Japan's F-35 jets
- 28.10.2025 [18:50]
COP29 Presidency represents Azerbaijan at Paris Peace Forum
- 28.10.2025 [18:35]
Tourists among 11 killed as light aircraft crashes in Kenya’s Kwale County
- 28.10.2025 [18:34]
President Ilham Aliyev: Today’s reality is a celebration of justice
- 28.10.2025 [18:03]
President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history
- 28.10.2025 [17:52]
Two military sites earmarked as asylum seeker accommodation
- 28.10.2025 [17:11]