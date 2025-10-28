The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Bill Gates calls for climate fight to shift focus from curbing emissions to reducing human suffering

Bill Gates calls for climate fight to shift focus from curbing emissions to reducing human suffering

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Bill Gates thinks climate change is a serious problem but it won’t be the end of civilization. He thinks scientific innovation will curb it, and it’s instead time for a “strategic pivot” in the global climate fight: from focusing on limiting rising temperatures to fighting poverty and preventing disease, AP reported.

A doomsday outlook has led the climate community to focus too much on near-term goals to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that cause warming, diverting resources from the most effective things that can be done to improve life in a warming world, Gates said. In a memo released Tuesday, Gates said the world’s primary goal should instead be to prevent suffering, particularly for those in the toughest conditions in the world’s poorest countries.

If given a choice between eradicating malaria and a tenth of a degree increase in warming, Gates told reporters, “I’ll let the temperature go up 0.1 degree to get rid of malaria. People don’t understand the suffering that exists today.”

The Microsoft co-founder spends most of his time now on the goals of the Gates Foundation, which has poured tens of billions of dollars into health care, education and development initiatives worldwide, including combating HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. He started Breakthrough Energy in 2015 to speed up innovation in clean energy.

He wrote his 17-page memo hoping to have an impact on next month’s United Nations climate change conference in Brazil. He’s urging world leaders to ask whether the little money designated for climate is being spent on the right things.

Gates, whose foundation provides financial support for Associated Press coverage of health and development in Africa, is influential in the climate change conversation. He expects his “tough truths about climate” memo will be controversial.

“If you think climate is not important, you won’t agree with the memo. If you think climate is the only cause and apocalyptic, you won’t agree with the memo,” Gates said during a roundtable discussion with reporters ahead of the release. “It’s kind of this pragmatic view of somebody who’s, you know, trying to maximize the money and the innovation that goes to help in these poor countries.”

Gates is clear in his memo that every tenth of a degree of warming matters: “A stable climate makes it easier to improve people’s lives.”

A decade ago, the world agreed in a historic pact known as the Paris agreement to try to limit human-caused warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. The goal: to stave off nastier heat waves, wildfires, storms and droughts.

In a 2021 book, Gates laid out a plan for reducing emissions to avoid a climate disaster. But humans are on track to release so much greenhouse gas by early 2028 that scientists say crossing that 1.5-degree threshold is now nearly unavoidable.

Breakthrough Energy focuses on areas where the cost of doing something cleanly is much higher than the polluting way, such as making clean steel and cement. Gates concluded his memo by saying governments should work toward driving this difference to zero, and be rigorous about measuring the impact of every effort in the world’s climate agenda.

Gates said the pace of innovation in clean energy has been faster than he expected, allowing cheap solar and wind energy to replace coal, oil and natural gas plants for electricity and averting worst-case warming scenarios. Artificial intelligence is helping accelerate advances in clean energy technologies, he added.

At the same time, money to help developing countries adapt to climate change is shrinking. Led by the United States, rich countries are cutting their foreign aid budgets. President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax.

Gates criticized the aid cuts. He said Gavi, a public-private partnership started by his philanthropic foundation that buys vaccines, will have 25% less money for the next five years compared to the past five years. Gavi can save a life for a little more than $1,000, he added.

Vaccines become even more important in a warming world because children who aren’t dying of measles or whooping cough will be more likely to survive when a heat wave hits or a drought threatens the local food supply, he wrote.

Health and prosperity are the best defense against climate change, Gates said, citing research from the University of Chicago Climate Impact Lab that found projected deaths from climate change fall by more than 50% when accounting for the expected economic growth over the rest of this century.

Under these circumstances, he thinks the bar must be “very high” for what’s funded with aid money.

“If you have something that gets rid of 10,000 tons of emissions, that you’re spending several million dollars on,” he said, “that just doesn’t make the cut.”

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Trump approves 1st batch of missiles for Japan's F-35 jets
  • 28.10.2025 [18:50]

Trump approves 1st batch of missiles for Japan's F-35 jets

Tourists among 11 killed as light aircraft crashes in Kenya’s Kwale County
  • 28.10.2025 [18:34]

Tourists among 11 killed as light aircraft crashes in Kenya’s Kwale County

Two military sites earmarked as asylum seeker accommodation
  • 28.10.2025 [17:11]

Two military sites earmarked as asylum seeker accommodation

Lithuania to shoot down smuggler balloons, shut Belarus border crossings
  • 28.10.2025 [16:29]

Lithuania to shoot down smuggler balloons, shut Belarus border crossings

Japan PM Takaichi, US President Trump reaffirm alliance
  • 28.10.2025 [15:45]

Japan PM Takaichi, US President Trump reaffirm alliance

Pak-Afghan Talks ended without results in Istanbul
  • 28.10.2025 [14:15]

Pak-Afghan Talks ended without results in Istanbul

Bus plunges off mountain road in Bolivia, killing at least 16
  • 28.10.2025 [13:48]

Bus plunges off mountain road in Bolivia, killing at least 16

China, ASEAN sign upgraded free trade agreement
  • 28.10.2025 [13:35]

China, ASEAN sign upgraded free trade agreement

Tesla chair warns shareholders that Musk could walk if they don’t approve $1 trillion payday
  • 28.10.2025 [13:32]

Tesla chair warns shareholders that Musk could walk if they don’t approve $1 trillion payday

President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan

  • [19:01]

Expert: Azerbaijan builds a bridge between digital ecosystems of East and West– INTERVIEW

  • [18:56]

President Ilham Aliyev inspected progress of second phase of Aghali village and attended opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district

  • [18:50]

Trump approves 1st batch of missiles for Japan's F-35 jets

  • [18:50]

President Ilham Aliyev: It is a source of great pride that Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations have reached the highest level

  • [18:41]

COP29 Presidency represents Azerbaijan at Paris Peace Forum

  • [18:35]

Tourists among 11 killed as light aircraft crashes in Kenya’s Kwale County

  • [18:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today’s reality is a celebration of justice

  • [18:03]

To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye

  • [18:01]

President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site

  • [18:00]

President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history

  • [17:52]

Court appoints new defense attorney to represent Ruben Vardanyan

  • [17:46]

Families relocated to Ballija, Tazabina, and Badara villages in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • [17:30]

Two military sites earmarked as asylum seeker accommodation

  • [17:11]

President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Shams” and “Ufug” Solar Power Plants in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district

  • [16:49]

Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament receives TURKPA Secretary General

  • [16:30]

Bill Gates calls for climate fight to shift focus from curbing emissions to reducing human suffering

  • [16:30]

Lithuania to shoot down smuggler balloons, shut Belarus border crossings

  • [16:29]

Belarus modernizes 200 elevators in Azerbaijan in 2025, says Deputy PM

  • [16:27]

Azerbaijan to host Automechanika exhibition in 2027

  • [16:21]

Speaker of UAE Federal National Council pays official visit to Azerbaijan

  • [16:18]

Juventus in direct contact with Spalletti to replace Tudor

  • [16:10]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Joint Protocol to boost economic cooperation

  • [16:08]

Baku hosts Turkic States Insurtech Summit

  • [15:48]

Japan PM Takaichi, US President Trump reaffirm alliance

  • [15:45]

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of highway to “Shafag” Solar Power Plant in Jabrayil district

  • [15:44]

Foundation stone laid for second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city

  • [15:40]

President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Jabrayil City Mosque

  • [15:37]

Baku hosts 1st International Turkic World Conference on AI Ethics

  • [15:30]

WADP Numbering System registers first stamps of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

  • [15:25]

Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus

  • [15:21]

“Azerkhalcha” OJSC weaving largest circular carpet in history for Shusha Mosque

  • [15:16]

President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district

  • [15:05]

Messi eyes World Cup defence for Argentina, despite age, fitness concerns

  • [14:55]

Azerbaijan, China increase transit shipments along Middle Corridor

  • [14:47]

President Ilham Aliyev participated in opening of first phase of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district

  • [14:43]

Pak-Afghan Talks ended without results in Istanbul

  • [14:15]

Bus plunges off mountain road in Bolivia, killing at least 16

  • [13:48]

Brussels hosts international conference dedicated to right of return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands

  • [13:43]

China, ASEAN sign upgraded free trade agreement

  • [13:35]

Tickets on sale for Azerbaijan’s World Cup qualifiers against Iceland and France

  • [13:33]

Tesla chair warns shareholders that Musk could walk if they don’t approve $1 trillion payday

  • [13:32]

Norway hosts “Azerbaijan Winemakers Dinner”

  • [13:31]

Oslo hosts presentation of video clip titled “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities”

  • [13:27]

UK signs £8bn Typhoon fighter jet deal with Türkiye

  • [13:23]

Azerbaijan signs UN Convention against Cybercrime

  • [13:16]

President of Romanian Senate arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [12:57]

BTA launches EU journalism training program for emerging reporters

  • [12:55]

® Football and entertainment together – special discount on the Digiturk package from CityNet TV!

  • [12:52]

Barley malt processing facility of “Promalt” LLC inaugurated in Imishli

  • [12:25]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of the Czech Republic on national holiday

  • [12:02]
President Ilham Aliyev visited water filter production facility in Sabirabad VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev visited water filter production facility in Sabirabad VIDEO

To His Excellency Mr. Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic

  • [11:50]
President Ilham Aliyev visited cotton processing plant in Sabirabad VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev visited cotton processing plant in Sabirabad VIDEO

Breakthrough therapy treats genetic hearing and balance disorders

  • [11:26]

Azerbaijani oil price falls to $67

  • [11:20]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [11:16]
President Ilham Aliyev visited seed processing facility in Sabirabad Industrial District VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev visited seed processing facility in Sabirabad Industrial District VIDEO

Mongolia to collaborate with China, South Korea and the UN to tackle increasing yellow dust storms

  • [11:03]
President Ilham Aliyev visited agrochemical production facility in Sabirabad VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev visited agrochemical production facility in Sabirabad VIDEO

Tajikistan, IsDB discuss cooperation and support for Rogun hydroelectric power station

  • [10:59]

Kazakhstan implements AI into fuel and energy complex

  • [10:46]

6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye

  • [10:36]

Azerbaijan relocates 30 more families to Girmizi Bazar settlement and Sos village of Khojavend district

  • [10:35]

Pakistani Chairman of Senate arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [10:32]
New statements announced regarding Azerbaijani captives and hostages tortured by Armenians VIDEO

New statements announced regarding Azerbaijani captives and hostages tortured by Armenians VIDEO

Hurricane Melissa could be strongest ever to hit Jamaica

  • 27.10.2025 [20:50]

European Parliament recognizes COP29 Baku Call as key milestone of global agenda for climate action, peace and security

  • 27.10.2025 [20:35]

IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo Championships

  • 27.10.2025 [20:17]

Azerbaijan, China discuss establishment of Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development

  • 27.10.2025 [20:14]

OpenAI is reportedly developing a tool to generate music with prompts

  • 27.10.2025 [20:09]

Vienna hosts international conference on “The Role of Neutral and Non-Aligned States in International Peace and Security”

  • 27.10.2025 [20:06]

® Azercell-supported students continue their international success!

  • 27.10.2025 [19:28]

Azerbaijan Tourism Board organizes tour for representatives of China and South Korea

  • 27.10.2025 [19:24]

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

  • 27.10.2025 [19:13]

UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan

  • 27.10.2025 [18:41]

Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund and Kazakhstan’s State Social Insurance Fund discuss cooperation

  • 27.10.2025 [18:36]

Guivami Rahimli: A Voice for the Ages - Bettany Hughes and the Global Recognition of Azerbaijan’s Legacy

  • 27.10.2025 [18:24]

Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030

  • 27.10.2025 [18:20]

Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul

  • 27.10.2025 [18:00]

National theaters of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launch cooperation

  • 27.10.2025 [17:49]

Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center

  • 27.10.2025 [17:36]

Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure two-way freight transit between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

  • 27.10.2025 [17:06]

Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting

  • 27.10.2025 [17:04]

Juventus sack Igor Tudor after winless run

  • 27.10.2025 [16:58]

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Pakistan’s CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

  • 27.10.2025 [16:48]

MUSLIM Institute representative delivers lecture on Azerbaijani-Pakistani literary ties

  • 27.10.2025 [16:48]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference

  • 27.10.2025 [16:42]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims

  • 27.10.2025 [16:40]

Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted in Prague

  • 27.10.2025 [16:39]

“Knots of Time” project to be presented in Bolnisi

  • 27.10.2025 [16:11]

® New CEO appointed to Nar

  • 27.10.2025 [16:02]

Pakistan and Bangladesh resume Joint Economic Commission meeting after two decades

  • 27.10.2025 [15:58]

Jude Bellingham breaks Vinicius Jr El Clasico record with multiple goal contributions against Barcelona

  • 27.10.2025 [15:45]

Argentina's President Javier Milei wins midterm elections closely watched by Washington

  • 27.10.2025 [14:59]

TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation

  • 27.10.2025 [14:30]

Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project

  • 27.10.2025 [14:15]

ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week

  • 27.10.2025 [14:03]

bp introduces cutting-edge deepwater intervention technology to the Caspian

  • 27.10.2025 [13:59]

Towards a sustainable future: Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieves Level 3 certification under ACI’s ACA programme

  • 27.10.2025 [13:30]