Binali Yildirim: Armenia-Azerbaijan relations can usher in a new era of stability and cooperation

New York, September 25, AZERTAC

“The COP29 held in Azerbaijan's capital city, Baku, last year is another vivid example,” said Binali Yildirim, Chairman of Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, as he addressed the event on “Multilateralism on a Crossroads: Challenges and Pathways to Peace” held in New York, U.S., within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

According to him, next year NATO will hold a meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss the Alliance’s future plans. “This shows how the regional players can hold global discussions. Projects such as the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor bring people together around culture, economy, and connectivity. These projects connect Asia with Europe through pipelines of BTC, TANAP, TAP, and others,” Binali Yildirim underlined.

He emphasized that relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan can open a new chapter of stability and cooperation: "This achievement not only ensures national interests but also paves the way for regional integration and economic development," the Chairman added.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent