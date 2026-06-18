The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Bird flu kills more than 75% of baby seals on remote Australian island, study finds

Bird flu kills more than 75% of baby seals on remote Australian island, study finds

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Bird flu has killed thousands of southern elephant seal pups on remote Antarctic islands belonging to Australia, new research has shown, BBC reported.Heard and McDonald Islands, about 4,000 km (2,485 miles) south-west of Australia, are home to over one million breeding seabirds and seals.

Scientists, using data from last October and this January, estimate about 13,000 baby seals from a group of 17,000 on Heard Island were killed by the H5N1 strain of bird flu since last August, more than 75% of the entire group. They also found higher than expected deaths in penguin populations.

Australia is the only continent with no cases of the H5N1 strain which has spread among birds worldwide and affected some mammals.

This latest research, published in the scientific journal BioRxiv and yet to be peer reviewed, was based on drone surveys and ground visits to the hard-to-reach islands where scientists collected samples from nine species.

Of those, six species tested positive for the H5N1 strain: the southern elephant seal, king and gentoo penguins, the Antarctic fur seal and the South George diving petrel.

Late last year, scientists were alerted to the possible impact of bird flu on the islands when a research voyage found hundreds of dead baby seals.

More research conducted this January confirmed bird flu had mainly hit southern elephant seal pup populations with a smaller impact on king and gentoo penguins.

The report estimates that 13,359 baby seals from a population of 17,364 on Heard Island died, more that 75% of the entire group. The mortality rate may be an underestimate as pups were still dying at the time of the final surveys, researchers said. In one area 97% of baby seals had died.

Elsewhere, data showed several hundred adult king penguins died, which was a low proportion of the population but above normal levels.

"These observations of H5 bird flu at Heard Island and McDonald Island are the first detection in an Australian external territory and show the continued eastward movement of the virus around the sub-Antarctic," lead author wildlife biologist Dr Julie McInnes said.

"Our results show a similar pattern to other sub-Antarctic islands, such as South Georgia, where elephant seals have been hardest hit."

The report also found no unusual deaths among the albatross population or two endemic species, the Heard Island shad and the black-faced sheathbill.

Environment Minister Murray Watt said the seal deaths were "sobering" and showed Australia must not be complacent in preparing for the strain possibly making it to the mainland.

"We must be realistic about the likelihood of an incursion here, and plan accordingly."

Scientists believe bird flu was likely introduced to the islands last August from migrating birds from the French-owned Crozet Islands, about 1,800 km away.

The Australian Antarctic Program, a partnership between government and research institutions, will continue to monitor for signs of bird flu in its territories.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Which weight-loss drug works best?
  • 18.06.2026 [16:31]

Which weight-loss drug works best?

June 18 marks International Day for Countering Hate Speech
  • 18.06.2026 [16:20]

June 18 marks International Day for Countering Hate Speech

Cable theft on Rome-Naples high-speed rail line causes major disruption
  • 18.06.2026 [15:36]

Cable theft on Rome-Naples high-speed rail line causes major disruption

ISUL surgeons perform Bulgaria’s first small-ıntestine graft reconstruction of cervical esophagus
  • 18.06.2026 [15:15]

ISUL surgeons perform Bulgaria’s first small-ıntestine graft reconstruction of cervical esophagus

Vietnam, Russia forge stronger trade, investment collaboration
  • 18.06.2026 [14:42]

Vietnam, Russia forge stronger trade, investment collaboration

UAE Cabinet issues resolution regulating children's access to social media platforms
  • 18.06.2026 [14:30]

UAE Cabinet issues resolution regulating children's access to social media platforms

AI will lead to labour shortages, Bezos says in optimistic talk
  • 18.06.2026 [13:57]

AI will lead to labour shortages, Bezos says in optimistic talk

Key sectors behind Kazakhstan’s 6.5% GDP growth in 2025 revealed
  • 18.06.2026 [12:32]

Key sectors behind Kazakhstan’s 6.5% GDP growth in 2025 revealed

New immune cell mechanism could inspire targeted cancer and tissue treatments
  • 18.06.2026 [12:20]

New immune cell mechanism could inspire targeted cancer and tissue treatments

International Baku Ombudsmen Summit explores Age of Artificial Intelligence

  • [16:39]

Which weight-loss drug works best?

  • [16:31]

June 18 marks International Day for Countering Hate Speech

  • [16:20]

Opening ceremony of 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group held in Baku with participation of President Ilham Aliyev

  • [16:07]

Ali Ahmadov: Interparliamentary Commission is a pitoval platform for the development of Azerbaijani-Russian dialogue

  • [15:40]

Cable theft on Rome-Naples high-speed rail line causes major disruption

  • [15:36]

ISUL surgeons perform Bulgaria’s first small-ıntestine graft reconstruction of cervical esophagus

  • [15:15]

Vietnam, Russia forge stronger trade, investment collaboration

  • [14:42]

UAE Cabinet issues resolution regulating children's access to social media platforms

  • [14:30]

UN keen on promoting "ASAN Khidmet" experience on wider scale

  • [14:28]

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of heads of member institutions of Arab Coordination Group VIDEO

  • [13:59]

International community urged not to remain indifferent and act in solidarity with Azerbaijan`s landmine problem in Geneva

  • [13:59]

AI will lead to labour shortages, Bezos says in optimistic talk

  • [13:57]

Andrey Yatskin: Russian and Azerbaijani leaders define strategic vector of bilateral cooperation

  • [13:56]

First Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council: Russian-Azerbaijani interparliamentary cooperation continues to advance in a consistent and structured manner

  • [13:51]

Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund, U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Technical Assistance expand prospects for cooperation

  • [13:44]

President: Our country regards ensuring that technological progress serves human welfare as one of the fundamental principles of state policy

  • [13:21]

Baku hosts 24th meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation

  • [13:05]

Key sectors behind Kazakhstan’s 6.5% GDP growth in 2025 revealed

  • [12:32]

BTC pipeline transports over 10.5 million tons of oil in January-May

  • [12:29]

A mountain turned into legend on Caspian coast

  • [12:20]

New immune cell mechanism could inspire targeted cancer and tissue treatments

  • [12:20]

Azerbaijan attends 11th session of 2003 UNESCO Convention’s General Assembly

  • [12:17]

Indonesia secures US$17 bln AIIB funding for development

  • [12:16]

President Ilham Aliyev: We need to continue to transform Azerbaijan into a transportation hub

  • [12:12]

Gunfire heard at Niger capital's airport

  • [12:06]
Exploring 17th-century hidden architecture: The Underground bath in Icherisheher VIDEO

Exploring 17th-century hidden architecture: The Underground bath in Icherisheher VIDEO

Top stories update

  • [12:00]

President: We will never forget what Armenian occupational forces have done to our people

  • [11:57]

Gold prices fall by $4327 on global market

  • [11:37]

The world's first nuclear clock just ticked on — and it could help detect a fifth fundamental force of physics

  • [11:35]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [11:35]

Kyrgyzstan, WB expand cooperation on environment and climate

  • [11:33]

Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army visits Kazakhstan

  • [11:33]

Azeri Light sells for $82

  • [11:30]

9th Mongolia–U.S. Land Forces talks open in Ulaanbaatar

  • [11:28]

Boston Dynamics Atlas shows signs of general intelligence for factory work, reports say

  • [11:28]

President of Azerbaijan: We don't foresee any complications with respect to our economic development

  • [11:26]

Over 480 Afghan inmates released from Pakistan jails return home

  • [11:26]

Bird flu kills more than 75% of baby seals on remote Australian island, study finds

  • [11:19]

President Ilham Aliyev: Diversification of the economy is already a reality

  • [11:01]

To the Participants of the International Baku Ombudsmen Summit on “Human Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Responsibilities”

  • [10:56]

Record 3,623 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2025

  • [10:56]

President of Azerbaijan: We are investing heavily in infrastructure

  • [10:41]

78 killed, 30 missing after 7.8-magnitude quake hit S. Philippines

  • [10:32]

China's Kuaizhou-11 launches satellite group

  • [10:24]

President: Today Azerbaijan is number one from the standpoint of its gas pipeline supply geography

  • [10:15]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan became important actor on global energy arena

  • [10:07]

President: International events held in Azerbaijan show that the agenda of our activity is diversified

  • [10:03]

President Ilham Aliyev: With its strong ties on the global arena, Azerbaijan has already become an important actor

  • [10:00]

President: Political, economic, social stability is today's reality of Azerbaijan

  • [09:43]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan enjoys stable, successful development

  • [09:35]

Regional trade links discussed at 51st Annual Meetings of IsDB Group

  • 17.06.2026 [21:00]

Azerbaijan, South Korea hold political consultations

  • 17.06.2026 [21:00]

China’s FM Wang Yi urges concrete implementation of Iran-US memorandum

  • 17.06.2026 [20:58]

Tropical Storm Arthur has formed as the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season

  • 17.06.2026 [20:45]

7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue presented at UNESCO

  • 17.06.2026 [20:44]

Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting view intensive horticulture farms in Khojaly district

  • 17.06.2026 [20:27]

Norway's crown princess undergoes successful lung transplant, palace says

  • 17.06.2026 [20:23]

OIC Assistant Secretary-General: 16th Islamic Summit in Azerbaijan will serve as a landmark event

  • 17.06.2026 [20:22]

Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting inspect intensive fruit orchards in Khojaly district

  • 17.06.2026 [20:13]

Top stories update

  • 17.06.2026 [20:00]

New rules for biotech crops clear final hurdle in European Parliament

  • 17.06.2026 [19:55]

Azerbaijan, Cambodia explore enhancing cooperation

  • 17.06.2026 [19:52]

Azerbaijan, UNESCO General Conference explore cooperation

  • 17.06.2026 [19:35]

Azerbaijan Railways, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank expand cooperation in logistics

  • 17.06.2026 [19:31]

Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting visit “Goch Et” Livestock Complex in Khojaly

  • 17.06.2026 [19:26]

Infrastructure created for sericulture development inspected in Dashbulag village of Khojaly

  • 17.06.2026 [19:20]

US congressman briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

  • 17.06.2026 [19:07]

Azerbaijan, U.S. explore enhancing parliamentary ties

  • 17.06.2026 [19:01]

Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan has provided development support to 51 OIC countries

  • 17.06.2026 [18:25]

Azerbaijan, OPEC Fund for International Development explore new areas of economic partnership

  • 17.06.2026 [18:17]

Mikayil Jabbarov: Islamic Development Bank has made significant contributions to Azerbaijan’s economic development

  • 17.06.2026 [18:14]

Azerbaijan joins Formula 1-supported STEM Racing Programme for first time

  • 17.06.2026 [18:03]

Ljubljana hosts screening of documentary about Azerbaijani hero Mehdi Huseynzade

  • 17.06.2026 [17:49]

Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting inspect ongoing work at “Demirli” Ore Processing Complex

  • 17.06.2026 [17:37]

Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Adil Kerimli meets with Chairman of UNESCO Executive Board

  • 17.06.2026 [17:31]

Azerbaijan, Korea review new cooperation opportunities

  • 17.06.2026 [17:18]

Delegation of U.S. Congress visits Alley of Martyrs

  • 17.06.2026 [17:13]

Azerbaijan, OIC aim to enhance joint efforts in fighting disinformation

  • 17.06.2026 [17:10]

From Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman

  • 17.06.2026 [17:06]

Kazakh tourism representatives brief azerbaijani partners on Shymkent’s Tourism Potential

  • 17.06.2026 [16:54]

OIC Commission Executive Director: Azerbaijan has become an international hub for global events

  • 17.06.2026 [16:40]

® Azercell supports RobotChallenge Azerbaijan 2026

  • 17.06.2026 [16:37]

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister: More than 80 percent of Azerbaijan’s strategic mineral reserves are concentrated in the liberated territories

  • 17.06.2026 [16:37]

Azerbaijan and Guinea explore trade and investment cooperation

  • 17.06.2026 [16:33]

Thailand strengthens response to risk of prolonged El Nino

  • 17.06.2026 [16:30]

Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting view Aghdara Master Plan

  • 17.06.2026 [16:29]

Moldova to join two international maritime conventions

  • 17.06.2026 [16:26]

First cargo flight arrives from Dubai in Almaty

  • 17.06.2026 [16:18]

Azerbaijan, UNESCO explore cultural cooperation

  • 17.06.2026 [16:17]

EU supports ebola response with €493 million in vaccines, treatment and health aid

  • 17.06.2026 [16:10]

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan explore prospects for economic cooperation

  • 17.06.2026 [16:07]

Another meeting of Coordination Headquarters held in Aghdara

  • 17.06.2026 [16:04]

Visitors to Japan fall 3.6 pct in May

  • 17.06.2026 [16:03]

Pope welcomes Iran-USA agreement

  • 17.06.2026 [15:59]

16 tonnes of counterfeit national team kits seized in Spain, worth seven million euros

  • 17.06.2026 [15:47]

Azerbaijan to compete in Olympic Hopes Boxing tournament in Sarajevo

  • 17.06.2026 [15:44]

Bulgaria ranks third in EU for bathing water quality in 2025

  • 17.06.2026 [15:35]

Azerbaijan, UNESCO discuss partnership priorities in Paris

  • 17.06.2026 [15:30]