Birol Akgün: Under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye became a principled and effective player in the contemporary world

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

“Living in peace and harmony with all peoples of the world is one of Türkiye's main goals. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's principle of ‘Peace at home, Peace in the world’ perfectly expresses this idea,” said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün during an event in Baku marking the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

He stated that Türkiye, with its history, geography, culture, and political vision, has become an extremely independent, principled, and effective actor in the contemporary world under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Türkiye stands as one of the strong partners of the Europe- and United States-centered Western world politically and economically. This strong position is further reinforced by its security role in NATO and its relations within the Council of Europe,” the ambassador emphasized.