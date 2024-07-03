Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

“Monitoring of leopards in Azerbaijan began in 2002. Leopards were first recorded in the Talish mountains in 2007 and in Zangezur in 2012, which are the first photos of leopards taken in natural conditions in Azerbaijan,” said Director of the Azerbaijan office of the World Wide Fund (WWF) Elshad Asgarov at a press conference held at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources themed "Leopard Population in Azerbaijan: Efforts in Biodiversity Restoration and Ecotourism Development."

"To date, as a result of monitoring, 9 adults and 9 cubs have been photographed in Nakhchivan, and 8 adults and 2 cubs have been photographed in the Hirkan forests. Due to intensive conservation measures, the birth of leopard cubs has been observed only in Azerbaijan in the Caucasus. The cubs born and raised in our territory later spread to neighboring countries. Two of them were even observed in Türkiye, and one travelled all the way to the Black Sea basin," he added.