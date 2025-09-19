Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum highlights progress made in Azerbaijan’s media sector
Baku, September 19, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council, participated in the 12th Annual Meeting of Black Sea Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum (BRAF) of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) member states in Vlorë, Albania.
The theme of the forum was "Hate Speech and Freedom of Information in Audiovisual and Online Media Platforms."
The opening remarks were delivered by Chairperson of the Albanian Audiovisual Media Authority Armela Krasniqi, Secretary General of BRAF Deniz Güçer and First Deputy Secretary General of BSEC Merve Safa Kavakcı.
Addressing the event, Ismat Sattarov noted that hate speech, religious, racial, and gender discrimination are prohibited by law in Azerbaijan. He highlighted the progress made by the Audiovisual Council in this area.
The forum adopted a decision to hold the next BRAF meeting in Bulgaria.
The 11th annual BRAF meeting was held in Baku on April 14-16 under the organization of the Audiovisual Council.
