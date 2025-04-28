Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd: Rasmus Hojlund scores 96th-minute equalizer to earn Ruben Amorim's men a point on the coast

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Rasmus Hojlund scored a 96th-minute equalizer as Man Utd hit back to hold 10-player Bournemouth to a 1-1 draw on Super Sunday, Sky Sports reported.

Antoine Semenyo's fierce strike gave the Cherries a deserved lead midway through the first half, but after Evanilson was sent off with 20 minutes to play, United cranked up the pressure and finally broke through after 96 minutes when the Danish striker helped Manuel Ugarte's shot over the line.

With their hopes of European qualification taking a hit after a third draw in four, Bournemouth stay 10th, but United - who face Athletic Club in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday - climb a place to 14th.

In spite of the late jubilation, United's five-game winless run in the Premier League is their longest since the run of five between April 21 and May 12, 2019.