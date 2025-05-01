bp and its co-venturers spend around $213 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities in Q1 2025

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

In the first quarter of 2025, bp and its co-venturers spent around $726 million in operating expenditure and around $213 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, the company said.

During the quarter, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), BTC in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe.

In the first quarter of 2025, the field produced around 7 billion standard cubic metres of gas and about 1 million tonnes (around 8 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 76.4 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 27.9 billion standard cubic metres per year.

In the first quarter of 2025, Shah Deniz 2 achieved the start-up of the fifth well on the West South flank and progressed with the subsea execution scope on the remaining wells.

The subsea construction vessel Khankendi continued to provide life of field support covering services, surveys and interventions across all of the Shah Deniz 2 and ACG subsea producing assets. The single vessel strategy continued to be implemented in the region, with the Khankendi serving as the main vessel for all offshore construction, installation, inspection, maintenance and repair works, as well as for emergency response activities, making bp’s and its partners’ operations in the Caspian safer and more efficient.

The Shah Deniz 2 activities, including the delivery of the remaining wells within the project, remain the primary mission for the Khankendi. To ensure the efficient utilization of the vessel and the drilling rigs, an integrated schedule has been developed to optimize activities and accelerate well start-up dates.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig was in rig reactivation mode.

The Shah Deniz 2 project progressed with the wells programme activities using the Istiglal and Heydar Aliyev rigs. During the quarter, the Istiglal rig delivered the re-completion of the SDF02 well and started de-completion of the SDF04 well on the West South flank. The Heydar Aliyev rig completed the drilling of the SDD05 well on the West Flank and commenced the drilling of the SDH04 well on the East North flank.

In total, 22 wells have been drilled for Shah Deniz 2. These include five wells on the North flank, five wells on the West flank, four wells on the East South flank, five wells on the West South flank and three wells on the East North flank.