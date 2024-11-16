Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change: COP30 achievement depends on COP29 success

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“COP30 achievement depends on COP29 success. Public finance is crucial for climate finance. In addition to public funding, there is a need to attract funds from private sources. However, to attract these funds, there must be strong support from the state. Neither of them should replace the other, we need both,” Ana Toni, Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change, said at a press conference held as part of COP29.

Saying that her country came to COP29 with ambitious obligations defined at the national level, Ana Toni described the participation of other countries in debates on highly ambitious climate targets as desirable.

She also pointed out that they have successfully collaborated with the COP29 Presidency on the road to COP30.