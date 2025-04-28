Brazilian professor: Global South NGO Platform will focus on addressing regional and global challenges
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
“The newly launched Global South NGO Platform will focus on addressing regional and global challenges through initiatives,” said Professor Almir Lima Nascimento, Director of the Institute for Research on International Relations of Brazil, during his speech at the Forum themed “Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World” held in Baku.
Highlighting numerous challenges in the social and economic spheres, Almir Lima Nascimento described the platform as a united front within the Global South that will facilitate a joint fight against injustice, poverty, and other global challenges, such as climate change.
The Brazilian professor emphasized the prestige of the newly established network, which relies on mutual interaction between member states, noting that all members should benefit from it.
In his remarks, Almir Lima Nascimento expressed optimism that the platform would not only promote dialogue but also help find innovative solutions.
