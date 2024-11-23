Brazil’s Minister of Environment: COP30 should be a model of strengthened collaboration among all countries

Bakı, 23 noyabr, AZƏRTAC

The COP30 conference, to be held in Brazil, should serve as a model of strengthened collaboration among all countries.

Speaking at the closing plenary session of COP29, Brazil’s Minister of Environment, Marina Silva, emphasized the importance of achieving a final agreement despite the challenges encountered during COP29 discussions. "We must unite our efforts to reach a final agreement. Given the crisis we are facing, such issues require urgent solutions. The success of this agreement depends on building solidarity among the parties. Society expects us to move forward with responsible actions," she stated.