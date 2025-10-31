Briefing held in Zangilan for diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

A briefing on the topic "Zangezur Corridor – Regional Transport Network" was held at the Congress Center in the city of Zangilan for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The briefing emphasized strong international partnerships as well as the modernization of infrastructure and railway transport as key drivers of Azerbaijan’s development. It was noted that these achievements highlight how Azerbaijan has transformed into a major regional transportation hub.

Special attention was given during the presentation to transport and maritime infrastructure. It was highlighted that freight rail traffic in the country has significantly increased, and Azerbaijan now possesses the largest maritime fleet on the Caspian Sea.

Within the framework of the visit, participants also toured the Zangilan Mosque.

A total of over 100 representatives from diplomatic missions and international organizations — including delegations from 51 countries and 12 international institutions — took part in this trip to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

Accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, this marks the 20th visit of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation.