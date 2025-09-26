British expert: President Ilham Aliyev’s speech highlighted messages of peace, development and evolution

London, September 26, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev’s speech was a landmark address delivered at a transitional time in Azerbaijani history, Neil Watson, the British journalist and expert, told AZERTAC.

According to him, President Ilham Aliyev used the opportunity to remind all delegates about the failures of the UN in implementing its resolutions against Armenia and the failure of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The British journalist mentioned that the Azerbaijani President gave the background and explained the outcome of the Second Karabakh War, which resulted in the restoration of Azerbaijani territorial integrity. “He then outlined the peace process and the recent negotiations under the mediation of US President Trump and how Azerbaijan is reorienting towards the west and the US, in particular, with regard to American control over the Zangezur Corridor and the establishment of the new Azerbaijani-US strategic working group. President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted the Great Return Policy, reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories and the challenge posed by landmines,” the British expert mentioned.

Neil Watson noted that finally President Ilham Aliyev commented on Azerbaijan’s leading role in the region regarding environmental issues, notably as host of COP29 last year, which led to the ratification of the Baku Finance Goal and its nascent sustainable energy projects.

“He also explained the geopolitical importance of supplying gas to Syria and 13 other countries, the evolution of the Middle Corridor and other logistics and energy routes and its Digital Silk Way initiative,” the expert stated.

“This was a holistic speech, highlighting Azerbaijani successes in recent times, its leading regional role, the increasing role of a homogenous and independent South Caucasus and the growing importance of Azerbaijan in the international arena. But, most of all, it struck a conciliatory tone that emphasised the need for pragmatism, peace, development and evolution,” Neil Watson emphasized.

Ayten Abbasli

Special correspondent