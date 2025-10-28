Brussels hosts international conference dedicated to right of return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

An international conference titled “The Right of Return in International Law” was held in Brussels, jointly organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community and the French non-governmental organization “CAP Freedom of Conscience.”

The conference, dedicated to the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis to their historical lands in Europe, brought together around 120 participants, including international law experts, researchers, and political and public figures from Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and Azerbaijan.

The event addressed various issues, including the expulsion of Western Azerbaijanis from their historical lands. The participants emphasized that the right of return is enshrined in international law as one of the fundamental human rights.

The conference featured two panel discussions on the emergence and development of the concept of the right of return in international law, as well as the protection of property and cultural heritage within international legal frameworks.

Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, briefed the participants on the establishment of the organization and its main goals and areas of activity. He stressed that Western Azerbaijanis were systematically and gradually displaced from their historical lands over the course of the last century.

The Community Chairman also underlined that the material damage caused by Armenia’s systematic policy against the Azerbaijani population amounts to billions of dollars, and emphasized the destruction of centuries-old cultural heritage that cannot be measured in material terms.

Despite numerous appeals, Armenia has refused to engage in dialogue with the Community. Alakbarli said the Community supports peace, security, and coexistence in the region in line with the political course pursued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. “We are confident that the historic decisions reached in Washington on August 8 will ensure peace in the region,” he added.

The conference also featured a photo exhibition prepared by the Western Azerbaijan Community, showcasing examples and monuments of the destroyed cultural heritage in the historical lands of Western Azerbaijanis. In addition, numerous informational materials prepared by the Community were distributed among participants.

The event concluded with an open discussion session, where participants exchanged views and answered questions related to the topic.