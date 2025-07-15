BTC pipeline transported 612 million tons of Azerbaijani oil to world markets since its commissioning

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

Since the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline became operational, the total volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to world markets amounted to 612.2 million tons until July 1 of this year.

According to SOCAR, 89 percent of these volumes fell on the BTC pipeline.

The volume of transit oil transported via BTC during this period amounted to 66.6 million tons, accounting for 11 percent of the total volume.

On July 13, 2006, the official opening ceremony of the BTC main export oil pipeline, as one of the key components of the "Contract of the Century", which provides direct access of Azerbaijani oil to world markets, significantly bolstering the country's energy security, was held at Türkiye’s Ceyhan terminal.