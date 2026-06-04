BTC pipeline transported about 557 million tons of Azerbaijani oil to world markets since its commissioning

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Since the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline became operational, it has transported nearly 557 million tons of Azerbaijani oil to global markets.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 20 years ago - on June 4, 2006, the first tanker loaded with export crude oil transported via the BTC pipeline.

The BTC pipeline transports oil produced from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and condensate produced from the Shah Deniz field from Azerbaijan. The BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, passes through the territories of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, and extends to the Ceyhan terminal on the Turkish coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

The BTC pipeline, which has become operational since June 2006, began filling with oil on May 10, 2005, while the first crude oil reached the Ceyhan terminal on May 28, 2006.