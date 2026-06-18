BTC pipeline transports over 10.5 million tons of oil in January-May

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

In January–May, the volume of oil transported through Azerbaijan’s main oil pipelines decreased by 31.6%, totaling 10,556,400 tons.

According to the State Statistics Committee, 76.8% of the total transportation was carried out via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) main export oil pipeline.

During the period, 82.4% (8,700 tons) of the oil transported through the BTC pipeline accounted for oil produced in Azerbaijan, while 17.6% (1,856.4 thousand tons) consisted of oil supplied from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.