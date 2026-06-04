Bulgaria views circular economy as long-term national priority, Minister Karamfilova says

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Circular economy, climate action and water resilience are strategic issues for the economy, security, public health and the resilience of European societies, rather than merely elements of environmental policy, Environment and Water Minister Rositsa Karamfilova said during a panel discussion at Green Transition Forum 6.0 on Thursday, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

The forum is organized by Dir.bg in cooperation with the Bulgarian-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry. BTA is among the event's media partners.

Karamfilova said the Government aimed to adapt to new realities and turn challenges into opportunities through environmental policies that ensure a clean and healthy environment while balancing sustainable business development and nature protection.

She said Bulgaria viewed the circular economy as a long-term national priority and highlighted challenges related to recycling, the transition from waste management to resource management, access to critical raw materials and the development of clean technologies.

The Minister also stressed the need for economic growth to go hand in hand with environmental protection and restoration. As part of these efforts, she pointed to plans for a nationwide deposit return system for packaging aimed at ensuring high collection rates, transparency and efficiency.

On climate policy, Karamfilova said Bulgaria supported a framework that combines decarbonization with maintaining and enhancing economic competitiveness while taking account of national economic specificities and the role of energy-intensive industries.

She also emphasized the need to strengthen water resilience through more efficient water management.

According to Karamfilova, Bulgaria has significant potential to become a leader in clean technologies, the circular economy and resource efficiency, provided there is cooperation between business, academia and the public sector.