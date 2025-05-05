Bulgarian athletes win four more gold medals at 2025 European ITF Taekwon-Do Championships in Tallinn

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Bulgarian athletes won four gold medals at the 2025 European ITF Taekwon-Do Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, on May 4, the last day of the championship, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The day started with Tina Hadzhieva's first place in the sparring youth girls 46 kg weight class. Neli Todorova also won first place in the sparring youth girls 52 kg. Then the juniors team, Ivan Velev, Aron Lachovski, Kaloyan Velichkov, Dimitar Velichkov, David Zlatanov and Petar Groshev won the sparring competition.

And finally, Svetoslava Evstatieva won gold in the sparring youth girls +70 kg weight class.

In addition to the gold medals, the Bulgarian taekwondo athletes won a silver medal and nine bronze medals.

The adult men's team Lyubomir Bakalski, Anton Ogorelkov, Deni Velev, Georgi Ridarski, Rami Shau, Kiril Iliev won silver in the sparring competition.

The nine bronze medals were won by Viktoria Ivanova in the sparring youth girls 46 kg; Miroslav Petrov in the sparring juniors 52 kg; the juniors girls team - Ilina Tarachorova, Ivayla Stamenova, Rositsa Blagoeva, Anna Utepova, Reya Maksimova, Vyara Stankova – in the sparring competition; the youth girls team - Svetoslava Evstatieva, Neli Todorova, Viktoria Atanasova, Tina Hadzhieva, Viktoria Ivanova, Maria Kotirkova – in the sparring competition; the adult women's team - Ivet Vasileva, Katerina Beicheva, Tsveti Georgieva, Katrin Gemkova, Isabel Mihaylova, Lilia Mitreva – in the sparring competition; the youth boys team - Martin Dimitrov, Nikolay Angelov, Viktor Asparuhov, Alexander Ognyanov, Petar Kosturkov, Egor Spesivtsev - in the sparring competition; Viktoria Ivanova, Petar Kosturkov, Alexander Ognyanov in self-defense juniors; Isabel Mihaylova in self-defense adult women; Lyubomir Bakalski, Kristiyan Ranchov, Deni Velev, Dragomir Palankaliev in self-defense adult men.