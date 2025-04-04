Bulgarian Minister: We should attain the transmission of electricity from the Caspian region to the center of Europe

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

“We should attain the transmission of electricity from the Caspian Sea region to the center of Europe,” said Zhecho Stankov, Bulgarian Energy Minister, during the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

Describing the existence of a “Green Energy Corridor” as a vital issue, Zhecho Stankov added: “If we carry out energy exports via the route of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria, it will enable us to diversify our energy supply. Alongside fostering entrepreneurial activity, this will contribute to the decarbonization of the economy. Currently, Bulgaria obtains 40 percent of its energy supply from alternative sources. Investing in the development of nuclear energy is also important to us. We need to increase the capacity of pumping stations by at least threefold and construct three additional pumping stations, which will benefit not only Bulgaria but the entire region,” the Bulgarian minister added.