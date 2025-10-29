The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Bulgarian President Radev in Saudi Arabia: Bulgarian ministries should be much more active in attracting investment

Bulgarian President Radev in Saudi Arabia: Bulgarian ministries should be much more active in attracting investment

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Bulgaria must open up, and its ministries must have a much more active - if not aggressive - policy to attract investment, according to BTA. The head of State is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, where on Tuesday he participated in the official opening of the Future Investment Initiative at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Radev also joined a panel discussion on the true cost of economic security and met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi and Richard Attias, Chairman of the FII Institute Executive Committee.

The Minister of Commerce told Radev that he expects Bulgarian ministers to be much more active and to communicate with their counterparts, because, in his opinion, there was currently no such communication, Radev told reporters. This is an important condition for attracting any investment, and the potential is great, the head of State added.

On Monday, Radev met with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and again invited him to visit Bulgaria. "He will come when we are ready for specific projects, for signing specific agreements. We have not yet signed the agreement on mutual protection of investments, so there is a lot of homework to be done before he comes to Bulgaria," the President explained.

In Radev's words, Saudi Arabia is a leading political and economic factor in the Middle East with growing global influence, and is Bulgaria's key partner in the Persian Gulf region. "We can see how, guided by the Crown Prince's strategic Vision 2030, the country is undergoing a process of large-scale modernization - in terms of technology, economic diversification, and the opening up of society," the Bulgarian President added.

He went on to say that there are many areas in which the two countries can cooperate: the traditional economy, trade, investment, defence and the defence industry, education, culture, and pharmacy. There is also great potential in new areas, because Saudi Arabia is establishing itself as a centre for innovation, scientific research, investment, and energy transformation. These are areas in which Bulgaria has the potential to offer knowledge, sustainable solutions, and partnerships. Bulgaria is establishing itself as an innovation hub for the Southeast European region, so its interests and those of Saudi Arabia coincide, the head of State commented.

Tuesday's forum is an example of how global politics and business can work together, how they can combine tradition with modernity, Radev pointed out. "We must strike a balance between the resources we allocate for everyday life, for today, and what we allocate for the future. We see that when we focus on investing heavily in the future - as in the case of the Green Deal - we may not invest enough in sectors that guarantee our competitiveness in the short and medium term," Radev added.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Indonesia, Australia conduct joint disaster response exercise
  • 29.10.2025 [16:19]

Indonesia, Australia conduct joint disaster response exercise

Israel launches AI-powered medical assistant for children’s hospital doctors
  • 29.10.2025 [15:14]

Israel launches AI-powered medical assistant for children’s hospital doctors

Kazakhstan aims to boost trade and investment partnership with U.S.
  • 29.10.2025 [15:00]

Kazakhstan aims to boost trade and investment partnership with U.S.

UNESCO Park to appear in Samarkand
  • 29.10.2025 [14:55]

UNESCO Park to appear in Samarkand

South Korea's President awards Trump with replica of ancient gold crown, highest state medal
  • 29.10.2025 [14:50]

South Korea's President awards Trump with replica of ancient gold crown, highest state medal

20% of Italy's beaches may be underwater by 2050: Report
  • 29.10.2025 [11:49]

20% of Italy's beaches may be underwater by 2050: Report

Vietnam, Laos seek to step up judicial cooperation
  • 29.10.2025 [11:31]

Vietnam, Laos seek to step up judicial cooperation

Pakistan to attend meeting of eight countries in Turkiye next week
  • 29.10.2025 [11:02]

Pakistan to attend meeting of eight countries in Turkiye next week

Türkiye celebrates 102nd republic anniversary with enthusiasm
  • 29.10.2025 [10:59]

Türkiye celebrates 102nd republic anniversary with enthusiasm

Indonesia, Australia conduct joint disaster response exercise

  • [16:19]

Azerbaijani junior chess players ready for action at European Championship in Budva

  • [16:11]

Azerbaijan`s Sheki hosts First ECO Silk Road Working Group meeting

  • [16:09]

Another 366 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

  • [15:56]

Baku State University and Turkic Academy sign MoU

  • [15:49]

Juventus pick Spalletti as new coach, media say

  • [15:47]

Azerbaijan relocates 17 more families to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

  • [15:42]

President of Senate: We launched the process of implementing ASAN Khidmet model in Romania

  • [15:40]

Israel launches AI-powered medical assistant for children’s hospital doctors

  • [15:14]

WHO organizes trainings on assistive products in Shamakhi

  • [15:14]

Bulgarian President Radev in Saudi Arabia: Bulgarian ministries should be much more active in attracting investment

  • [15:10]

Co-chairs of Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghdam

  • [15:08]

Kazakhstan aims to boost trade and investment partnership with U.S.

  • [15:00]

Azerbaijan, China discuss establishing direct air links between Baku and Xi'an

  • [14:59]

Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation between higher education institutions

  • [14:55]

UNESCO Park to appear in Samarkand

  • [14:55]

South Korea's President awards Trump with replica of ancient gold crown, highest state medal

  • [14:50]

ANAMA employee and his dog named “Mine Detection Dog Team of the Year” in Washington

  • [14:48]

Azerbaijan, Oman discuss cooperation

  • [14:13]

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus visits Fuzuli district

  • [13:39]

Samil Ayrim: Azerbaijan has become a symbol of peace, stability and development in the region

  • [12:37]

Azerbaijani delegation attends conference marking 25th anniversary of Council of Europe Landscape Convention

  • [12:31]

October 29 marks International Day of Care and Support 2025

  • [12:16]

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan: Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, national unity, identity, and dedication have been reinforced in Azerbaijan

  • [12:15]

Baku hosts the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum

  • [12:08]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend inauguration of Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Gakh district

  • [12:02]

Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: The history of Azerbaijani statehood is one marked by profound trials and remarkable victories

  • [11:53]

20% of Italy's beaches may be underwater by 2050: Report

  • [11:49]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis hosts International Parliamentary Conference marking 30th anniversary of adoption of Constitution

  • [11:48]

Vietnam, Laos seek to step up judicial cooperation

  • [11:31]

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Rome

  • [11:28]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Türkiye’s Republic Day

  • [11:12]

Pakistan to attend meeting of eight countries in Turkiye next week

  • [11:02]

Türkiye celebrates 102nd republic anniversary with enthusiasm

  • [10:59]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:50]

World leaders, delegates begin arriving in Gyeongju ahead of APEC summit

  • [10:47]

Azerbaijani oil price goes down by about 3% in global markets

  • [10:47]

Kyrgyz parliamentary elections: Number of candidates reaches 531

  • [10:43]

When loyalty fades: Inside the secret uprisings against honey bee queens

  • [10:43]

Azerbaijan relocates families to Khidirli village in Aghdam district and to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

  • [10:33]

Volleyball championship among servicemen kicks off

  • [10:26]

Tajik Speaker of Majlisi Namoyandagon arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [10:23]

President Ilham Aliyev posted on social media for Türkiye’s national holiday

  • [07:31]

Azerbaijan`s Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of Senate

  • 28.10.2025 [20:55]

MP of Turkish Grand National Assembly visit Khankendi and Shusha

  • 28.10.2025 [20:28]

US strikes 4 alleged drug vessels in Eastern Pacific, kills 14: Pentagon chief

  • 28.10.2025 [20:24]

Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relations

  • 28.10.2025 [20:22]

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

  • 28.10.2025 [20:20]
President Ilham Aliyev presented apartment keys to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev presented apartment keys to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan VIDEO

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister

  • 28.10.2025 [20:16]

Azerbaijan on the International Water Security Stage: INTERVIEW with John Etgen

  • 28.10.2025 [19:45]

President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs

  • 28.10.2025 [19:40]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the “Great Return”

  • 28.10.2025 [19:35]
President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district VIDEO

Azerbaijani, Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise

  • 28.10.2025 [19:15]

Azerbaijan's referee inspector appointed for UEFA match

  • 28.10.2025 [19:10]

Expert: Azerbaijan builds a bridge between digital ecosystems of East and West– INTERVIEW

  • 28.10.2025 [18:56]
President Ilham Aliyev inspected progress of second phase of Aghali village and attended opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev inspected progress of second phase of Aghali village and attended opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district VIDEO

Trump approves 1st batch of missiles for Japan's F-35 jets

  • 28.10.2025 [18:50]

President Ilham Aliyev: It is a source of great pride that Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations have reached the highest level

  • 28.10.2025 [18:41]

COP29 Presidency represents Azerbaijan at Paris Peace Forum

  • 28.10.2025 [18:35]

Tourists among 11 killed as light aircraft crashes in Kenya’s Kwale County

  • 28.10.2025 [18:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today’s reality is a celebration of justice

  • 28.10.2025 [18:03]

To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye

  • 28.10.2025 [18:01]

President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site

  • 28.10.2025 [18:00]

President Ilham Aliyev: Victory Day is the brightest page in our history

  • 28.10.2025 [17:52]
Court appoints new defense attorney to represent Ruben Vardanyan VIDEO

Court appoints new defense attorney to represent Ruben Vardanyan VIDEO

Families relocated to Ballija, Tazabina, and Badara villages in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 28.10.2025 [17:30]

Two military sites earmarked as asylum seeker accommodation

  • 28.10.2025 [17:11]
President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Shams” and “Ufug” Solar Power Plants in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for “Shams” and “Ufug” Solar Power Plants in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO

Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament receives TURKPA Secretary General

  • 28.10.2025 [16:30]

Bill Gates calls for climate fight to shift focus from curbing emissions to reducing human suffering

  • 28.10.2025 [16:30]

Lithuania to shoot down smuggler balloons, shut Belarus border crossings

  • 28.10.2025 [16:29]

Belarus modernizes 200 elevators in Azerbaijan in 2025, says Deputy PM

  • 28.10.2025 [16:27]

Azerbaijan to host Automechanika exhibition in 2027

  • 28.10.2025 [16:21]

Speaker of UAE Federal National Council pays official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 28.10.2025 [16:18]

Juventus in direct contact with Spalletti to replace Tudor

  • 28.10.2025 [16:10]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Joint Protocol to boost economic cooperation

  • 28.10.2025 [16:08]

Baku hosts Turkic States Insurtech Summit

  • 28.10.2025 [15:48]

Japan PM Takaichi, US President Trump reaffirm alliance

  • 28.10.2025 [15:45]
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of highway to “Shafag” Solar Power Plant in Jabrayil district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of highway to “Shafag” Solar Power Plant in Jabrayil district VIDEO

Foundation stone laid for second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city VIDEO

Foundation stone laid for second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Jabrayil City Mosque VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Jabrayil City Mosque VIDEO

Baku hosts 1st International Turkic World Conference on AI Ethics

  • 28.10.2025 [15:30]

WADP Numbering System registers first stamps of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

  • 28.10.2025 [15:25]

Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus

  • 28.10.2025 [15:21]

“Azerkhalcha” OJSC weaving largest circular carpet in history for Shusha Mosque

  • 28.10.2025 [15:16]

Messi eyes World Cup defence for Argentina, despite age, fitness concerns

  • 28.10.2025 [14:55]

Azerbaijan, China increase transit shipments along Middle Corridor

  • 28.10.2025 [14:47]
President Ilham Aliyev participated in opening of first phase of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev participated in opening of first phase of Horovlu village in Jabrayil district VIDEO

Pak-Afghan Talks ended without results in Istanbul

  • 28.10.2025 [14:15]

No progress in Istanbul talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan

  • 28.10.2025 [14:03]

Bus plunges off mountain road in Bolivia, killing at least 16

  • 28.10.2025 [13:48]

Brussels hosts international conference dedicated to right of return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands

  • 28.10.2025 [13:43]

China, ASEAN sign upgraded free trade agreement

  • 28.10.2025 [13:35]

Tickets on sale for Azerbaijan’s World Cup qualifiers against Iceland and France

  • 28.10.2025 [13:33]

Tesla chair warns shareholders that Musk could walk if they don’t approve $1 trillion payday

  • 28.10.2025 [13:32]

Norway hosts “Azerbaijan Winemakers Dinner”

  • 28.10.2025 [13:31]

Oslo hosts presentation of video clip titled “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities”

  • 28.10.2025 [13:27]