Bulgarian President Rumen Radev welcomes children in his office on Open Doors Day at President’s Administration building
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
On Tuesday, President Rumen Radev welcomed guests as part of the Open Doors Day at the President’s Administration building, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).
The first visitors were pupils from the Sixth Primary School in Sofia. The head of State congratulated the children on May 6 – Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Armed Forces, told them about his work, and invited them to sit at his desk.
Visitors on Open Doors Day have the opportunity to tour the President’s Administration building and learn about the institution’s activities. The Coat of Arms Hall, the head of State's office and the multifunctional library are open to the public. Visitors are also able to see a replica of the Madara Horseman, on display in the building courtesy of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, as well as orders and medals the President awards, gifts the head of State has received, and iconic paintings from the collection of the National Gallery.
The Open Doors Day will conclude at 4 p.m.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Italy hit by wave of bad weather
- [14:12]
® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025
- [13:21]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore cooperation in military education
- 05.05.2025 [22:18]
Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum
- 05.05.2025 [20:50]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye hail development of cooperation in military education
- 05.05.2025 [20:32]
® Centrum Air launches direct flights from Baku to Tashkent
- 05.05.2025 [20:06]
® Special “Spring” offer from Azercell
- 05.05.2025 [19:43]
Azerbaijan Badminton Federation honored with international award
- 05.05.2025 [19:41]
Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker embarks on official visit to UAE
- 05.05.2025 [18:37]
Gloves do not replace hand hygiene – reminder from WHO
- 05.05.2025 [18:09]
Trendyol and PASHA Holding launch a large-scale tree planting campaign
- 05.05.2025 [18:01]
Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum
- 05.05.2025 [17:58]
Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield lead Warriors past Rockets 103-89 in Game 7
- 05.05.2025 [17:24]
Kylian Mbappé brace gives Real Madrid win over Celta Vigo
- 05.05.2025 [17:15]
® Bakcell recognized “Best rebranding project” award
- 05.05.2025 [17:12]
Azerbaijan, Belarus ink document on cooperation in veterinary medicine
- 05.05.2025 [16:29]
Marines’ live-fire tactical exercise held, says Defense Ministry
- 05.05.2025 [15:24]
ADB support for food security to reach $40 billion by 2030
- 05.05.2025 [14:48]
Moroccan Princess commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs
- 05.05.2025 [14:47]
Moroccan Princess pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev
- 05.05.2025 [14:31]
Baku hosts first international conference on pharmaceutical industry
- 05.05.2025 [14:08]
Lukashenko presents awards to mark 80th anniversary of Great Victory
- 05.05.2025 [12:49]
Memorial plaque to Azerbaijani prisoners unveiled in Germany
- 05.05.2025 [12:38]
Azerbaijan announces commentators for Eurovision 2025
- 05.05.2025 [12:31]
Hundred of tourists evacuated amid flash floods in Jordan's Petra
- 05.05.2025 [12:29]