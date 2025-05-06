Bulgarian President Rumen Radev welcomes children in his office on Open Doors Day at President’s Administration building

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

On Tuesday, President Rumen Radev welcomed guests as part of the Open Doors Day at the President’s Administration building, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The first visitors were pupils from the Sixth Primary School in Sofia. The head of State congratulated the children on May 6 – Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Armed Forces, told them about his work, and invited them to sit at his desk.

Visitors on Open Doors Day have the opportunity to tour the President’s Administration building and learn about the institution’s activities. The Coat of Arms Hall, the head of State's office and the multifunctional library are open to the public. Visitors are also able to see a replica of the Madara Horseman, on display in the building courtesy of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, as well as orders and medals the President awards, gifts the head of State has received, and iconic paintings from the collection of the National Gallery.

The Open Doors Day will conclude at 4 p.m.