Bulgarian, Romanian, Austrian interior ministers sign declaration supporting Bulgaria, Romania accession to Schengen by land

Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Austria issued a joint statement regarding the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area by January, including land borders, reports the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The statement says that on November 22, 2024, the Hungarian Presidency of the EU Council, along with Romania, Bulgaria, and Austria, acknowledged the progress in curbing illegal migration to Europe and these countries, and agreed on the following:

Sustained Efforts Against Illegal Migration

The countries pledged to continue their joint endeavours to combat illegal migration to Europe and within their territories, adhering to the principles set out in their joint statement from December 2023.

Prevention of Migrant Transit

Measures will be strengthened to prevent the unauthorized transit of migrants through their territories, ensuring smooth returns and transfers in line with existing agreements.

Adaptation to Migratory Changes

To address potential shifts in migration patterns due to the removal of internal borders, temporary internal border checks will be introduced for at least six months at the land borders between Hungary and Romania, and Romania and Bulgaria. These checks, in accordance with Article 25a (4) and (5) of the Schengen Borders Code, aim to safeguard public policy and internal security.

Solidarity and Support for Border Protection

The statement emphasizes solidarity in supporting Bulgaria’s protection of the EU's external land border with Türkiye. A multinational police contingent comprising 100 officers from Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania will be deployed.

The statement also recognizes measurable progress in reducing irregular migration. Data from 2024 indicates a significant decrease in illegal entries: 47% in Bulgaria, 53% in Romania, and 67% in Austria, along with notable reductions in asylum applications. These successes are credited to enhanced border surveillance, increased Frontex support, improved Dublin cooperation, and investments in border infrastructure and technology.

The concluding statement commits the countries to initiating the necessary steps by the end of 2024 for an official EU Council decision to lift internal border checks between Bulgaria, Romania, and the rest of the Schengen Area.

The Council decision is expected to be taken at the meeting of interior ministers on December 12 in Brussels. Land border control is to be abolished on January 1, 2025.